Virat Kohli returns to Instagram after brief disappearance sparks flurry of comments to Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli is back on Instagram. Indian cricket star Virat Kohli's Instagram account is now visible on the photo-sharing app, hours after fans noticed his disappearance from the platform. In the early hours of Friday, Kohli's account, boasting over 274 million followers, was found back on the popular social media site.

Virat Kohli back on Instagram Kohli's Instagram handle, @virat.kohli, sees no significant change. The display picture features Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. His older posts remain intact. Check it out:

View full Image Virat Kohli's Instagram account is back

Previously, users who attempted to contact Virat Kohli's account on Instagram were met with error messages: "This page isn't available" or “The link may be broken.”

Fans seek answers about Virat Kohli The unusual change left fans puzzled, especially given that the cricketer has been in his great form. He recently reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings following a masterful 124-run knock against New Zealand earlier this month.

Amid this, worried fans turned to the trusted source close to Kohli, Anushka Sharma. Several flocked to her recent posts on the app to use them as a helpdesk, seeking answers about their favourite player. From desperate pleas to hilarious comments, fans began spamming Sharma’s older and newer posts.

Netizens spam Anushka Sharma's posts A user wrote in the comment section of Anushka Sharma's post: “Bhabhi bhaiya kaha hai (where is our brother?)” “King bhaiyya ko bolo account activate kare (tell Virat Kohli to activate his account),” added another.

Someone commented, “What happened to your husband's Instagram account?”

“Akay ko phone mat use karne do (don't let your son use Kohli's phone),” added one jokingly.

Yet another said, “Unhe kaho na itna bhi kathor na bane hum logo ke sath... Ye tho dil se khelna hua hum sabke... Ab tak thik tha... Per ye (Please tell him not to be so harsh with us… This feels like playing with all our hearts. It was fine until now… but this).”

A different one also asked sarcastically, “Bhaiya ne mujhe block kiu kiya (Why did Virat Kohli block me)."

View full Image Fans comment on Anushka Sharma's post.

Anushka Sharma did not reply to any of the comments.

Why did Virat Kohli deactivate Instagram The reason behind Kohli's brief disappearance from the app remains unknown.

While Virat Kohli's Instagram account was not available, his X, formerly Twitter, account was active. He is yet to share a clarification.