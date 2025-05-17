Virat Kohli unblocks Rahul Vaidya, singer calls him 'India Ka Garv'

Virat Kohli has unblocked Rahul Vaidya, revealed the singer on Saturday, days after taking digs at the cricketer. Rahul took to his Instagram Stories and praised Kohli.

Virat Kohli unblocks Rahul Vaidya The feud between Rahul Vaidya and Virat Kohli began after the singer called Virat Kohli fans ‘jokers’, which led to Virat blocking him, as per the singer.

Sharing a screenshot of Virat's profile, which is now visible to the singer, Rahul Vaidya wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Thanks, Virat Kohli, for unblocking me. You are one of the best batsman cricket has ever seen and aap India ka garv ho! Jai Hind. God bless you and your family (sic)."

Rahul Vaidya thanks Virat Kohli for unblocking him.

Rahul Vaidya's feud with Virat Kohli Earlier this month, Virat Kohli made headlines after ‘mistakenly’ liking Avneet Kaur’s photos shared by a fan club on Instagram.

While Virat’s Instagram activity attracted mixed reactions from the internet, the cricketer later issued a statement and clarified that his “algorithm" had a glitch.

Amid this, Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram and shared a report which read, "3 RCB fans arrested for sacrificing goat in front of Virat Kohli cutout."

Sharing the article, Rahul mocked Virat and called his fans ‘jokers.’ "Once a joker always a joker! This is so messed up…#2KaudiKiJokers," he added.

Rahul Vaidya's dig at Virat Kohli Rahul Vaidya further referred to Virat's like on Avneet's pictures and added, “Main kehna chahta hoon ki aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So, jo bhi ladki ho, please don’t do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram’s mistake, okay? (I just want to say that from today onwards, it’s possible the algorithm might end up liking a lot of photos that I didn’t actually like. So, to any girl out there, please don’t do PR around it because it’s not my fault. It’s Instagram’s fault, okay)."

Later in a different video, Rahul said that Virat Kohli has blocked him.

“So, guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, all you all know. So I think voh bhi Instagram ki glitch hogi, voh Virat Kohli ne block nahi kiya hoga. Instagram ke algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko, ‘Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kar deti hoon,' haina (So I think that must have been an Instagram glitch too, it probably wasn’t Virat Kohli who blocked me. Instagram’s algorithm must have told Virat Kohli, ‘Let me do one thing, I’ll block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf,’ right)," he said.

The singer also had slammed Virat Kohli fans repeatedly.

He shared on social media: “And now you are abusing me, that’s fine, but you are abusing my wife, my sister.. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That’s why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers."