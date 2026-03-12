Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh groove at Kritika Kamra–Gaurav Kapur wedding | Viral video

Actor Kritika Kamra and television presenter Gaurav Kapur tied the knot on March 11 at their residence in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by family members and close friends in an intimate gathering.

Soon after the ceremony, a video from the celebrations began circulating widely online. The clip shows cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag dancing alongside actors Farhan Akhtar and Angad Bedi.

In the viral video, the group can be seen dancing to Chris Brown's 2007 song Forever.

About Kritika and Gaurav's wedding The couple exchanged vows at their Bandra home in a quiet civil ceremony attended by a limited number of guests. Choosing a simple and personal celebration, they formalised their marriage in the presence of their closest relatives and friends.

For the occasion, Kritika wore a red saree, while Gaurav chose a customised bandhgala for the ceremony.

After completing the wedding formalities, the newlyweds stepped outside their residence to greet photographers waiting outside. They posed for pictures and also distributed sweets to the paparazzi.

Celebrities who attended the wedding Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra, and Virender Sehwag attended the wedding. Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra, Ajit Agarkar, Fatema, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, and Pooja Gor attended the wedding ceremony.

Speaking about their marriage to news agency ANI, the couple expressed happiness at celebrating the occasion with their closest loved ones.

“We've always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we're so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai.”

Couple shares message after wedding A day after the ceremony, Kritika and Gaurav posted their first wedding pictures on Instagram.

Along with the photos, they wrote, "This time yesterday, we said yes to forever (red heart emoji). 11.03.2026."

Several celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments section. Actor Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Congratulations." Meanwhile, Shibani Akhtar commented, “Nothing but love.”

Actor Shruti Seth wrote, "Congratulations, love birds @gauravkaps & @kkamra. To an endless forever! May you both make each other feel deeply loved & happy."

Malaika Arora and Neha Dhupia also reacted to the post with red heart emojis.