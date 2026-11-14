Virgin River Season 9 OTT release date announced before Season 8: New episodes on Netflix soon?

Netflix has renewed its popular romantic drama Virgin River for a ninth season, even before the eighth season has arrived on the streaming platform. The announcement, made on 13 November 2026, makes the series Netflix's longest-running original scripted drama by number of seasons.

The renewal is another milestone for the show, which first premiered in 2019 and follows the lives of Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan in a small town in Northern California.

While fans have two more seasons to look forward to, they will first have to wait for Season 8, which is scheduled to arrive on Netflix in 2027. The streaming platform has not yet announced an exact release date.

Season 9 will also have 10 episodes, each around an hour long. Once both upcoming seasons have been released, the show will have a total of 94 episodes.

When will Virgin River Season 8 and Season 9 release? The immediate next release for viewers is Season 8. Netflix has confirmed that the new season will premiere in 2027, but has not shared a specific date.

Filming for Season 8 took place in British Columbia, Canada, and wrapped in August 2026. The season is currently in post-production.

There is no confirmed release date for Season 9 either. Netflix has announced the renewal but has not shared its filming schedule or premiere window.

For now, viewers can expect Season 8 to arrive sometime in 2027, followed by Season 9 at a later date. Any suggestion that Season 9 will arrive in early 2028 remains speculation until Netflix makes an official announcement.

What can fans expect from Virgin River Season 8? Season 8 will continue the story from the dramatic ending of Season 7, which left several characters facing major changes.

Mel Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, and Jack Sheridan, played by Martin Henderson, finally became parents after adopting the newborn baby of Mel's patient, Marley. However, their happiness came with a difficult discovery: the baby has a congenital heart condition.

The next season is expected to explore the couple's challenges as new parents and how they deal with their child's medical needs while adjusting to family life.

Also Read | Is Virgin River Season 8 happening? What you need to know now

Another major storyline involves Brady, played by Ben Hollingsworth. Season 7 ended with him suffering a serious motorcycle accident, leaving his future uncertain.

Viewers can also expect more developments in the lives of Doc, Hope, Brie and the other residents of Virgin River.

Netflix has also shared a first-look picture from Season 8 showing Mel and Jack holding their baby, giving fans an early glimpse of their new family life.

Who will return for Virgin River Season 9? Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson are expected to continue in their roles as Mel and Jack.

Other familiar cast members include:

- Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins

- Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea

- Colin Lawrence as John 'Preacher' Middleton

- Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady

- Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

- Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Patrick Sean Smith will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 9. Author Robyn Carr, whose books inspired the series, will also continue as an executive producer.

Breckenridge welcomed the renewal and said she was proud of the show and happy to have the opportunity to continue playing Mel.

Henderson also thanked viewers for supporting the series and said he was delighted to return as Jack for another season.

Why is Virgin River's Season 9 renewal important? With the ninth season confirmed, Virgin River has become Netflix's longest-running original scripted drama by number of seasons.

The series has crossed 500 million views across its first seven seasons. It has also spent 28 weeks in Netflix's Global Top 10 and reached the Top 10 in more than 80 countries.

Based on the bestselling novels by Robyn Carr, the show has built a loyal audience through its stories about relationships, family, friendship and life in a small town.

Season 9 will take the series to 94 episodes, placing it among Netflix's longest-running original scripted shows by total episode count as well.