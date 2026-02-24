Virosh wedding: Everything to know about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's haldi, mehendi, sangeet ceremony

Star couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are only days away from tying the knot in a grand ceremony, which they have named Virosh. Their much-awaited royal wedding will take place in Udaipur this week. The couple opted for ITC Mementos Udaipur for their pre-wedding ceremonies. The main wedding ceremony will also take place in the same venue.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding festivities From Tuesday onwards, they officially kick-started their pre-wedding ceremony. As per a report by India Today, the festivities will commence with a mehendi ceremony on 24 February. While haldi and sangeet ceremonies are scheduled to take place on 25 February. Their wedding is set for 26 February.

Previously, the bride-to-be and groom-to-be were snapped arriving at the Udaipur airport. The wedding guests, including their family, friends and loved ones, have also reportedly arrived at the picturesque property, joining the celebrations.

While details about the rituals, inside events and celebrity guests remain unknown, preparations have begun, reportedly, in full swing at the Udaipur venue. The wedding is anticipated to beautifully merge traditional customs with an elegant yet intimate ambience.

Virosh's haldi, mehendi and sangeet It is believed that the haldi ceremony will take place in one of the open courtyards of the venue, adorned with vibrant floral décor rooted in traditional aesthetics. In line with traditional practice, it will be a daytime affair attended by close family members and a select group of friends. The mehndi and sangeet ceremonies are likely to be more elaborate yet intimate. Reportedly, skilled artists were brought in for the occasion. The décor and overall ambience are expected to be a fusion of South Indian traditions and contemporary style.

Tight security in Udaipur All wedding functions are said to be strictly private. Hindustan Times reported that a three-tier security system is in place at the wedding venue to ensure complete privacy.

Reportedly, local authorities and security have been flown in from Hyderabad for the celebrations. Additionally, an international security layer has been added to their wedding.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's official post The couple maintained full privacy regarding their personal lives until recently. Although speculations about their secret relationship surfaced from time to time, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika Mandanna confirmed the dating rumours. However, on Sunday, the actors made it official via an Instagram post.

They shared: “Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us "VIROSH". So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - "The Wedding of VIROSH". Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always. Biggest hugs and full love!”

The couple got engaged last year in a private ceremony.

Together, they worked in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade.

On the work front, Mandanna and Deverakonda are set to reunite on screen in the upcoming film, VD14 (tentative title).