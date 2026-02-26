Virosh wedding: Rashmika Mandanna looks gorgeous as Telugu bride, Vijay Deverakonda plants kiss in first pic

Virosh wedding: On Thursday, the much-awaited Virosh wedding took place in Udaipur's ITC Mementos. Star couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family, following two ceremonies: a Telugu wedding in the morning, followed by a Kodava ceremony observing their roots.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to relive iconic Yenti Yenti moment at sang

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's first wedding pictures out As husband and wife, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda dropped their first wedding pictures on Instagram. In a joint post, they wrote, “….”

See pics here:

All about Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding Previously, Hindustan Times confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married at 10:10 am at their wedding venue, around 25 km from Udaipur. In the early hours of the day, their wedding muhurtam (auspicious time) was set for 8 AM.

Their Kodava wedding is reportedly going to be a sunset ceremony around 4 PM.

Several pictures of the wedding decor have now gone viral on social media.

Pre-wedding of Virosh Ahead of the wedding, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted pre-wedding functions, including a mehendi, sangeet and haldi ceremony. Besides these, they also hosted a Premier League, pool parties and an elaborate dinner.

Who attended Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur wedding Although the wedding was an intimate affair, several celebrities were a part of the celebration. Among the guests were the Deverakonda and Mandanna families. From the film industry, Pelli Choopulu director Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, and stylist Shravya Varma were spotted arriving in Udaipur earlier this week.

Later, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who worked with Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal, joined the celebrations.

Modi to Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda PM Narendra Modi, who was also invited, could not attend the wedding. He penned a letter to the couple which read, "It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on February 26, 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion."

Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen.”

"May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners," the PM also said.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's relationship timeline Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were rumoured to be dating since they worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Despite speculations, the two actors never confirmed their relationship in public until recently.

Before the wedding, Deverakonda and Mandanna confirmed their relationship. Sharing the same statement, they announced their wedding and called it ‘the wedding of Virosh.'