Vishal Bhardwaj joins Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega, Zach Cregger, earns invitation to Oscar voting body

Filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj is among the six individuals from India who have been invited to join the Oscar voting body. Although the prestigious list majorly consists of actors, artists and filmmakers from the US, it also includes names from across the world, including India.

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Vishal Bhardwaj invited by the Academy for voting body This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended an invitation to 529 members to join the voting panel, which will almost double its size from what it was a decade ago.

This year, the list of invitees include One Battle After Another nominee Teyana Taylor, Josh O'Connor, Jenna Ortega, Jacob Elordi, Simu Liu, Julia Garner, Josh O'Connor, Paddy Considine, Simu Liu, Anthony Ramos, Scoot McNairy, Tig Notaro, Bill Skarsgard and Wood Harris.

Invitees from India From India, Vishal Bhardwaj is the biggest name of the year. The filmmaker-composer is invited alongside film editors Deepa Bhatia and A Sreekar Prasad have also been invited.

A Sreekar Prasad is best known as the editor of the Oscar-winning RRR. Some of his other works are Talvar, Shershaah, Saathiya, and Sky Force. On the other hand, Deepa Bhatia helmed films like Kai Po Che, Taare Zameen Par, Rock On, and Kedarnath.

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Costume designer Eka Lakhani, who has worked on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has also been invited, reportedly. Some of her other works were seen in films such as Ponniyin Selvan, Dunki, Queen, and Sanju. Casting director Dilip Shankar, who is associated with the Oscar-bound Last Film Show, is also invited this year alongside Disney animator Avneet Kaur.

Last year, Kamal Haasan and Ayushmann Khurrana, and filmmaker Payal Kapadia were invited by the Academy.

The Oscar members If all invitees accept their invitations, the film academy will number 11,319, with 10,338 voting members. In 2016, the academy saw almost 6,000 members.

Reportedly, to diversify its ranks, the Oscars organisation has now expanded in recent years. In 2015, the Academy was 75% male and 92% white. In the same year, all 20 acting nominees were white, prompting the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag across social media amid mixed reactions from people.

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Following the induction of this year's new members, the Academy will have 64% male and 75% white. Another factor of the membership expansion has been an increase in international voters. Overseas members now make for 22% of the group.

The makeup of the new class is 42% women, 56% from underrepresented communities. About 53% of the members are from non-US countries.

"Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority," the academy said in its official announcement on Wednesday.

(with inputs from PTI)

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.