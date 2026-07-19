Angry Vishal Dadlani reacts to Delhi Police shifting Sonam Wangchuk to hospital without consent: ‘Deshwalo kab jaagoge?’

After 20 days on a hunger strike, engineer, educator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police. Although he continues his hunger strike from the hospital as well, several people have condemned the police action. Joining them is singer-composer Vishal Dadlani.

Vishal Dadlani reacts to what happened with Sonam Wangchuk Taking to Instagram stories, Vishal Dadlani expressed his anger over the removal of Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar. Urging people to raise their voice, he said, "Have you ever seen such a thing? Sonam ji was forcibly taken away. These people are ruining this country. It breaks my heart. People of my country, when will you wake up? If you don’t wake up now, then when will you? I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what to think. I just wish I was there to help him somehow. I am boiling with anger.”

How is Sonam Wangchuk Sonam Wangchuk was brought to the Delhi hospital by the police on Saturday morning. He was shifted in a three-layered operation for essential medical care following the orders of the Delhi High Court. This shift took place two days ahead of the planned march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday, 20 July.

Dr Bamba told news agency ANI that Wangchuk continues to observe the hunger strike. Although she said that his vital parameters, including blood pressure, pulse rate and oxygen saturation, are stable, he remains dehydrated.

"He is definitely showing signs of dehydration. He needs treatment. But despite our counselling, he is refusing treatment. He is accepting neither oral rehydration fluid, electrolyte solution, nor IV therapy," she said.

Referring to the Delhi High Court's directions, Bamba added that AIIMS Additional Professor of Emergency Medicine had joined the team, looking after Wangchuk. She said doctors were continuously monitoring Wangchuk and counselling him to accept fluid therapy or oral rehydration solution.

"Keeping in mind the High Court orders, AIIMS Additional Professor, Emergency Medicine, Dr Akshay Kumar has also joined our team. He has checked the patient and taken his history. He has given his expert opinion which is in line with ours," she said.

"We are monitoring him continuously. We are also trying to talk to him so that he takes IV fluids and IV electrolytes. We are doing whatever best we can do for him and trying our best that we can get him better as soon as possible," she added.

Also Read | These 3 students are on hunger strike at Jantar Mantar as Sonam is hospitalised

Sonakshi Sinha lauds students amid CJP protest Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, spoke out against Wangchuk's removal without his consent from the protest site. On Instagram, she said, "The thing that happened with Sonam sir today…it wasn’t right. I am glad that he’s okay and that his wife is with him. He’s strong, he’s alert. In the last few days, I have been seeing him and the thousands standing with him.”