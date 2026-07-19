Angry Vishal Dadlani reacts to Delhi Police shifting Sonam Wangchuk to hospital without consent: ‘Deshwalo kab jaagoge?’

After 20 days on a hunger strike, engineer, educator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police. Although he continues his hunger strike from the hospital as well, several people have condemned the police action. Joining them is singer-composer Vishal Dadlani.

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Vishal Dadlani reacts to what happened with Sonam Wangchuk Taking to Instagram stories, Vishal Dadlani expressed his anger over the removal of Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar. Urging people to raise their voice, he said, "Have you ever seen such a thing? Sonam ji was forcibly taken away. These people are ruining this country. It breaks my heart. People of my country, when will you wake up? If you don’t wake up now, then when will you? I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what to think. I just wish I was there to help him somehow. I am boiling with anger.”

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How is Sonam Wangchuk Sonam Wangchuk was brought to the Delhi hospital by the police on Saturday morning. He was shifted in a three-layered operation for essential medical care following the orders of the Delhi High Court. This shift took place two days ahead of the planned march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday, 20 July.

Dr Bamba told news agency ANI that Wangchuk continues to observe the hunger strike. Although she said that his vital parameters, including blood pressure, pulse rate and oxygen saturation, are stable, he remains dehydrated.

"He is definitely showing signs of dehydration. He needs treatment. But despite our counselling, he is refusing treatment. He is accepting neither oral rehydration fluid, electrolyte solution, nor IV therapy," she said.

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Referring to the Delhi High Court's directions, Bamba added that AIIMS Additional Professor of Emergency Medicine had joined the team, looking after Wangchuk. She said doctors were continuously monitoring Wangchuk and counselling him to accept fluid therapy or oral rehydration solution.

"Keeping in mind the High Court orders, AIIMS Additional Professor, Emergency Medicine, Dr Akshay Kumar has also joined our team. He has checked the patient and taken his history. He has given his expert opinion which is in line with ours," she said.

"We are monitoring him continuously. We are also trying to talk to him so that he takes IV fluids and IV electrolytes. We are doing whatever best we can do for him and trying our best that we can get him better as soon as possible," she added.

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Also Read | These 3 students are on hunger strike at Jantar Mantar as Sonam is hospitalised

Sonakshi Sinha lauds students amid CJP protest Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, spoke out against Wangchuk's removal without his consent from the protest site. On Instagram, she said, "The thing that happened with Sonam sir today…it wasn’t right. I am glad that he’s okay and that his wife is with him. He’s strong, he’s alert. In the last few days, I have been seeing him and the thousands standing with him.”

Sinha also praised the students and youth who continue to stand with Wangchuk for the cause. “No matter what has been going on, they have stayed calm, respectful, and have kept their point forward without violence. We all know the country’s strength is in its youth. Now, I feel like that’s true after looking at them. Even after all the discomfort, disappointment and difficulties, the way you have held on to your beliefs, hats off to you," she said.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.