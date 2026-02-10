Vishal Dadlani calls out ‘sifaarish' culture, reveals blocking politicians over pressure: 'Don't get some mantri-ji'

Vishal Dadlani has taken a firm stand against influence-peddling in the music industry, calling out the culture of “sifaarish” in a strongly worded Instagram post that has since sparked widespread discussion online.

Sharing a note addressed to aspiring singers, Vishal made it clear that political pressure or personal recommendations are not only unwelcome but actively counterproductive when it comes to working with him. He revealed that he recently blocked a politician after being approached through such a route, stating that attempts to bypass merit immediately shut the door on any future collaboration.

“Some advice for newbie singers. Don’t fuckin’ get some mantri-ji or his secretary to call me. That is a guaranteed way to NEVER meet me. I have zero respect for people who try to make their way forward through ‘contacts’. To the chap who just tried it, mantri-ji is now blocked, and so are you. Now, even if you’re a great singer, I have no interest in working with you. Sorry.”

The post drew attention for its blunt language and unfiltered criticism of favouritism—an issue that has long been discussed within the entertainment industry but is rarely addressed so directly by established names.

In the caption accompanying the post, Vishal expanded on his views, urging young musicians to believe in their abilities and resist the temptation of shortcuts. “Please have faith in your talent, be prepared to work hard and be patient. If you are good, your time will come. Don’t do the ‘sifaarish’ thing. It’s a boring cliche and more than anything, it only shows you to be someone who doesn’t believe their talent is enough.”

Vishal did not name the politician or the singer involved, but the message resonated widely. Social media users praised the composer for speaking up against favouritism, with several comments applauding his emphasis on integrity and merit. Reactions ranged from calling him an inspiration to lauding his principles and consistency.

The comments section saw users writing, “A reason why you are an inspiration not only in music but also because the way you teach to live a life with integrity,” while another said, “GOAT for a reason.” Others highlighted their growing respect for the musician’s stance against shortcuts.