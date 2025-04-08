Vishal Dadlani exits Indian Idol: Cant be stuck in Mumbai for 6 months each year

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Singer Vishal Dadlani said he is leaving reality show “Indian Idol” after being a judge on it for six years.

Dadlani shared a video on his Instagram handle featuring him alongside his colleagues and judges, Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah.

“That's all from me, folks! Six straight seasons later, tonight is my last episode as a judge on Indian Idol. I hope the show will miss me as much as I'll miss it. Thanks Shreya, Badshah, Adi, Aradhana, Chitra, Anand ji, Sonal, Pratibha, Sahil, Saloni, Muskaan, Abisha, the entire production crew, Vilas, Pakya, Kaushik (Pinky), and all the co-judges, singers and musicians down the years! It really has been home!! That stage is pure love,” the 51-year-old singer wrote in the video.

“Time to get back to making music , playing concerts and never putting on make-up. Jai Ho,” he added.

Known for tracks like “Ik Junoon”, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan", "Selfie Le Le Re”, "Dhoom Again" and “Balam Pichkari”, Dadlani said he can’t stay “stuck in Mumbai” for 6 months every year.

“Alvida, yaaro. 6 seasons mein jitna mazaa kiya, uss se bhi zyada yaad aayegi. @shreyaghoshal @badboyshah @adityanarayanofficial #IndianIdol @fremantleindia @sonytvofficial @aradhanabhola

@chitralangeh Haqq se zyada pyaar milaa hai, iss show ki vajah se. Eternally grateful to everyone involved. I hope the show will miss me as much as I'll miss it I'm literally only leaving because I want my time back. Can't stay stuck in Mumbai for 6 months each year,” read the caption.