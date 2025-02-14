Vishal Dadlani, the famous Bollywood singer and songwriter, recently met an accident and suffered grievous injuries. Following this mishap, his scheduled musical show, “Urbane Shows Music Concert”, on March 2, has been cancelled. The organisers, Just Urbane, shared the news on their Instagram handle on February 13 night.

Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani were set to light up Pune City with Bollywood songs until the latest tragedy ruined their plans. The caption to the post reads, “Important Announcement: Vishal and Shekhar Music Concert Postponed.”

The official statement states, “We regret to inform you that the much-awaited Urbane Shows Music Concert featuring the iconic duo Vishal and Shekhar, scheduled for 2nd March 2025, has been postponed due to an unfortunate accident involving Vishal Dadlani, who is currently undergoing treatment.”

The organisers further informed that the concert will be rescheduled, and the new date will be shared very soon. Regarding ticket refunds, the post stated, “All ticket holders will receive a full refund via our exclusive ticketing partner, District.”

Vishal Dadlani's post on Instagram Updating fans about the change, Vishal Dadlani in a post on Instagram Stories wrote, “My bad, had a small accident. Will be back in the dance soon, will keep you all posted. See you soon Pune!" However, the nature of his injury is not known yet.

Expressing concern over 51-year-old frontman and vocalist of one of India's leading rock bands Pentagram, a user stated, “O no!! What happened? Are you ok?! Hope and pray for your speedy recovery.” A second user offered wishes and stated, "Wish you a speedy recovery. Was looking forward to your next paragliding adventures. Hope you're up and about doing the thing you love soon!"