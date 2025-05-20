Vishal-Sai Dhanshika tying the knot? 'Kabali' actress reveals wedding DATE at Yogi Da launch event

Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika confirmed their wedding date during audio launch event of the upcoming film Yogi Da—starring Sai Dhanshika. This brings an end to the buzz around their wedding plans.

Vishal-Sai Dhanshika wedding date The 35-year-old 'Kabali' actress Sai Dhanshika confirmed that she is all set to marry Madha Gaja Raja star Vishal this year. The couple will tie the knot on August 29.

At the launch event, Sai Dhanshika can he heard saying, “I just want him to be happy, that’s it, and I love you." Meanwhile, Vishal made an appearance as one of the chief guests the news about their marriage was made public. Revealing her wedding plans with 47-year-old actor, Sai Dhanshika said, “It was just a few months ago that we started talking to each other. We are now planning to get married on August 29."

Sharing details about how she decided to make this announcement on May 19, Sai Dhanshika said, "We did not expect to reveal this today, but a news report came out this morning, and we thought of not hiding it anymore. Since the plans for the audio launch were already in place, and he kept telling me that we’re just friends and to keep it like that and not give any signals to the public—well, now that the reports are already out, we thought of announcing it. There is nothing to hide now,” TOI reported.

In response, Thupparivaalan actor said, “She is a wonderful person. God saved the best at the last. We are going to lead a lovely life. I will make sure she will act after marriage also.”