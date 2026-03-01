Vishnu Manchu shares scary video of missiles in Dubai sky amid US-Iran conflict: ‘Shook our home’

Kannappa actor Vishnu Manchu is currently in Dubai. The actor took to X to share that he was visiting his family in Dubai when missiles were spotted in the sky after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran. As explosions were reported across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait, Manchu shared the reaction of his scared daughter.

Vishnu Manchu shares scary video from Dubai He posted a frightening video of missiles from Dubai.

In the video, Manchu and his family were outside the house as missiles lit up the sky. The actor's children seemed scared.

Sharing the video, Vishnu Manchu wrote, “In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof.”

He added, “Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. (folded hands emoticon). Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev.”

Watch:

Celebs stuck in Dubai Not just Vishnu Manchu, several other celebrities were reported to be stuck in Dubai amid the conflict in the Middle East. Among them is the Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan, who is still stranded in Dubai due to flight cancellations.

Sonal Chauhan Taking to social media, Chauhan previously sought help from the Indian government. Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she wrote, “Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji, I am currently stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing crisis."

She added that there was no confirmed route for her to return to India after flight operations were suspended. "With flights canceled and no clear way to return to India, I respectfully seek the Government’s guidance for a safe journey home. Grateful for any support extended."

PV Sindhu PV Sindhu also said that she was left stranded at Dubai airport. She was on her way to the All England badminton tournament after the flight operations were suspended suddenly.

She shared recently, “The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us. We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities. A special thanks as well to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their incredible support and constant assistance in helping keep us safe. For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle.”

What is happening in Middle East Reuters reported that explosions were heard across the Gulf as Iran responded with a salvo of missiles, including in the United Arab Emirates' capital of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, causing Dubai International Airport to suspend all flights.

Meanwhile, Israel said it had launched new strikes on Iran on Sunday after the killing of their supreme leader, as per Reuters.