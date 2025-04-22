Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta blessed with baby girl - see pics

Actor Vishnu Vishal and athlete Jwala Gutta are blessed with a baby girl. On Tuesday, Vishnu took to his Instagram handle and announced the arrival of his daughter. He also dropped first pictures of the little one.

Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta welcome baby girl In the photos, Vishnu and Jwala Gutta were seen holding the baby's hand. It is the first glimpse of the baby from the hospital. They are yet to reveal the face of the newborn.

Vishnu and Jwala also introduced their daughter to the actor's son Aryan. Aryan is from Vishnu's previous marriage. The second photo featured Aryan smiling while mesmerised by the baby.

Sharing the post, Vishnu wrote in the caption: "We are blessed with a BABY GIRL..Aryan is an elder brother now...It's our 4th wedding anniversary today...On the same day, we welcome this gift from the Almighty...(heart eyes emoji). Need all your love and blessings....@jwalagutta1."

Internet reacts to Vishnu, Jwala Gutta Indrajith Sukumaran added, “Congratulations to you and Jwala! God bless.” “Congrts Vishnu (sic),” added Aishwarya Rajesh.

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “So happy for you both! Congratulations (sic).” “This is all god's grace by getting Wedding Anniversary and Child birth on the same day... The luck you got is very big (sic),” also commented one more fan.

“Happy Anniversary and welcome to the world little Princess,” yet another user wished the couple and their daughter.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta Vishnu and Jwala tied the knot in Hyderabad in 2021 in a private ceremony. They dated for almost two years before taking the plunge.

Announcing their wedding on X, formerly Twitter, he dropped wedding pictures. Along with the pictures, Vishnu wrote, “Happy birthday @Guttajwala New start to LIFE. Let’s be positive and work towards a better future for us, Aryan, our families, friends and people around. Need all your love n blessings guys. #newbeginnings. (sic)"

Vishnu and Jwala got engaged in an intimate ceremony in September 2020.

Vishnu was previously married to Rajini Natraj. They got married in 2010 and finalised their divorce in 2018. They share a son, Aryan.

On the other hand, Jwala Gutta was married to shuttler Chetan Anand before meeting Vishnu. She and Chetan were married from 2005 to 2011.