Vishwambhara release date: Megastar Chiranjeevi shares massive update on fantasy movie; fans react, ‘We will wait’

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu fantasy action film, Vishwambhara, has received a major update. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor and Ashika Ranganath.

It was first announced in 2023 as “Mega 156” on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. A video shared on Twitter (now X) by Team Megastar shows Chiranjeevi addressing the delay. The movie was initially set for a January 2025 release, but this plan has now changed.

The Telugu movie star has confirmed the release for summer 2026. According to him, the film is heavy on VFX, which requires time and detail to maintain quality.

The teaser will be released at 6:06 PM on August 21, 2025, ahead of Chiranjeevi’s birthday celebrations. The film’s scale has been compared to other high-profile VFX projects, adding to its hype.

UV Creations, known for notable Telugu movie hits like Bahubali 2: The Conclusion and Saaho, aims to set new standards with this production.

One social media user commented, “Megastar Chiranjeevi Sir's upcoming film Vishwambhar will be full of drama, action and visual effects. This film will set new records of success at the box office. We will wait for 2026 when this film will be released in theatres.”

Vishwambhara movie: What we know so far The film Vishwambhara was first rumoured to be a sequel to Chiranjeevi’s 1990 hit Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. Vyjayanthi Movies quickly clarified that they alone held the rights to that classic, warning against any unauthorised production.

Director Vassishta later stated that his film was an original story, not linked to the earlier one. Huge sets were built at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Nearly 70% of the movie relied on visual effects to highlight spiritual themes.

In early 2024, Chiranjeevi joined the shoot after some scenes had been filmed without him. Overseas rights were reportedly sold to Sarigama Cinemas for ₹18 crore.

With Asin and Anushka unavailable, Trisha Krishnan was cast, marking her Telugu comeback after eight years. Filming covered Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Ramoji Film City, with elaborate action and song sequences.

A Hanuman statue was erected for an interval scene. Chiranjeevi also completed the longest stunt sequence of his career, lasting twenty-six days.