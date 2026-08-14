Vishwanath and Sons social media review: X users hail first half of Suriya's film, ‘Not flawless but enjoyable’

Filmmaker Venky Atluri's film Vishwanath and Sons hit theatres today. Starring Suriya alongside Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon, the film opened to mixed reviews from the audience who rushed to catch the early morning shows. As the first show is about to get over, social media is filled with several thoughts on the feel-good romance entertainer.

Vishwanath and Sons released in theatre Vishwanath & Sons follows the story of an Olympic-level shooter whose life changes after turning 40. When a child under his care needs urgent medical help, he meets Maddy, who is less than half his age. Despite the age gap, she falls for him, making everything complicated.

Audience review Suriya's film After watching the film, many among the netizens praised the first half of the film over the post-interval bit. Many also praised Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's pairing in the film.

A user took to X and wrote, “Excellent first half, followed by a decent second half. A complete feel good entertainer overloaded with many fun moment and a bit of emotional sequences. Providing an apt climax was the toughest one for the film, but it was perfectly mounted by Venki Atluri, which came out wholesome & lovely.”

“Solid performance by Suriya, Mamitha” A critic gave the film 2.5 rating out of 5. He reasoned on the platform: “After a slow start, the first half feels refreshing and stays focused on the core plot with a good mix of fun and emotion. Just when you expect that flow to continue, the second half drifts into melodrama with subplots that don’t really work and the fun becoming limited. The climax is handled a little better. Suriya, Mamitha, and Radhika all deliver solid performances. Venky Atluri’s dialogue writing is the film’s biggest strength, while the music is adequate. The second half simply needed better writing. Still, it works once as a clean timepass family entertainer, though it had the potential to be much better.”

Hit or miss? Someone else called Vishwanath and Sons "underwhelming" and argued with Suriya fans, “#VishwanathAndSons is a complete disaster pathetic writing, lifeless screenplay, forced emotions and absolutely zero impact... Suriya’s performance is equally disappointing, with no screen presence or freshness to save this painfully boring film. Overhyped, underwhelming and totally forgettable.”

Disagreeing with the above, a different user praised the Suriya-starrer as a “wholesome family entertainer that gets the emotional beats and commercial elements largely right.”

"The film takes a little time to settle, but once it gets going, the first half delivers plenty of engaging moments. The second half has its share of ups and downs, yet the emotional core keeps the film moving, and the climax lands on a satisfying note. Suriya is terrific, while Mamitha and Radhika add strong support. Venky Atluri’s writing, especially the dialogues, stands out throughout. The music complements the narrative well. Not a flawless film, but definitely an enjoyable one-time watch with the family," the post detailed.

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