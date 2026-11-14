VisionQuest post-credits scene explained: How Doctor Doom’s return of Scarlet Witch sets up Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel fans who watched the finale of VisionQuest were treated to a major surprise after the credits. The Disney+ series, which brought the quest of Vision, Wanda Maximoff, and their children – Billy and Tommy – to a close, ended with a scene that directly connects it to the next much-awaited MCU film.

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!Spoilers ahead! The post-credits scene confims that Wanda Maximoff – also known as Scarlet Witch – is alive. It also introduces a connection between her and Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr, ahead of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film.

Wanda's fate has remained uncertain since the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022. While many fans believed she could have survived the events of that film, Marvel had not given a clear answer until now.

The VisionQuest finale finally addresses that question, while also setting up a possible role for Elizabeth Olsen's character in the next Avengers film.

How does Doctor Doom find Scarlet Witch in VisionQuest's post-credits scene? The scene takes viewers back to Mount Wundagore, where Wanda was last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

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In the 2022 film, Wanda destroys Mount Wundagore after realising the damage she had caused while trying to reach her children across different universes. She brings the mountain down on herself, apparently sacrificing her life in the process.

However, the VisionQuest post-credits scene revisits the location and reveals that Wanda survived. She had only kept herself trapped under the debris of the mountain.

Doctor Doom arrives at the ruins and uses his powers to lift the rubble covering her. He then looks at Wanda and says, "Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine."

Moments later, Wanda opens her eyes and gasps.

The scene is important because it does more than confirm that the character is alive. It also shows that Doom knows about her powers and appears to have a specific plan for her. If fan theories are followed, then Scarlet Witch might be one of Doom's Latverian Witches.

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According to Entertainment Weekly, the surprise scene was kept out of the advance screeners sent to the press, helping Marvel protect the reveal until the finale aired.

Why does Doctor Doom want Scarlet Witch's powers? Wanda is one of the most powerful magic users in the MCU. Her chaos magic allows her to alter reality, making her abilities particularly valuable to someone like Doctor Doom.

The final dialogue in VisionQuest suggests that Doom wants to use her powers for himself. However, Marvel has not revealed exactly how he plans to do this.

There is also a connection to Marvel Comics.

In the comic storyline Avengers: The Children's Crusade, written by Allan Heinberg and illustrated by Jim Cheung, Doctor Doom becomes involved in Wanda's story after she loses her memories. He attempts to use her powerful abilities, while her sons Billy and Tommy become part of the search to find her.

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The comic storyline is particularly interesting because it also involves the Maximoff family. In VisionQuest, Billy and Tommy have finally reunited with their father, Vision, after a long and difficult journey.

This creates an interesting possibility for Avengers: Doomsday. Doom could try to control Wanda by offering her something she has wanted for a long time: a chance to be with her children again. It stands to be remembered that she does not know that both her sons and Vision are alive.

However, this remains a theory based on the comic books and the events of the series. Marvel has not confirmed that the film will follow the same storyline.

Does Wanda's return mean a Maximoff family reunion in Avengers: Doomsday? One of the most emotional moments in the VisionQuest finale comes when Tommy asks Vision whether they will ever see their mother again.

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Vision tells him that they might get to say hello to her again. At that point, the answer is still uncertain for Tommy, but the post-credits scene gives viewers a reason to believe that reunion could happen.

The finale also brings Vision together with Billy and Tommy, completing an important part of the story that began with WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along.

Now that Wanda's survival has been confirmed, the possibility of the family coming together again becomes an important part of the MCU's future.

However, there is a problem. Wanda may not return as an ally of the Avengers. Doom's involvement suggests that she could initially find herself working for him, whether willingly or because he has something to offer her.

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This could also put her children in a difficult position if they have to choose between helping their mother and stopping Doom.

How VisionQuest sets up Avengers: Doomsday The timing of the reveal is important because Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in India on 17 December, 2026.

The film will bring together characters from different corners of the MCU, including the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the returning X-Men characters. Robert Downey Jr's casting as Doctor Doom has already made him one of the central figures in Marvel's next major story. The film also marks the return of Chris Evans in the role of Steve Rogers, not Captain America. That is Sam Wilson.

Wanda's return adds another powerful character to the conflict. Her ability to manipulate reality could become important if Doom's plans involve changing or controlling different universes.

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For now, Marvel has not confirmed how much of a role Wanda will have in the film or whether she will eventually turn against Doom.

But one thing is clear: the Scarlet Witch's story is not over and that she is returning in Avengers: Doomsday.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.