Vithabai Narayangaonkar's daughter backs 'Eetha' title amid row: 'We have no objection'

Vithabai Narayangaonkar's eldest daughter has backed the title of Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming biopic Eetha, rejecting objections raised by some family members and political groups.

Vithabai's daughter supports 'Eetha' title amid row The debate over the title of filmmaker Laxman Utekar's upcoming biographical drama Eetha appears to have eased after Vithabai Narayangaonkar's eldest daughter, Mangala Bansode Karavadikar, said her family had no objection to the name chosen for the film, which is based on the life of the celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performer.

The controversy emerged shortly after the release of the teaser for Eetha, which stars Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most revered folk artistes. Some members of Vithabai's family, including her grandson Mohit Narayangaonkar, raised objections, questioning why the film's title did not include the late performer's full name. The Maharashtra unit of the Nationalist Congress Party's Film and Cultural Department also supported calls to change the title to better reflect Vithabai's legacy.

However, addressing the controversy, Vithabai's eldest daughter, 75-year-old Mangala Bansode Karavadikar, dismissed concerns surrounding the title and clarified that the family supported the filmmakers' decision.

"We have no objection to the film's title. I have spoken with Mohit and have requested him to not give out any further statements on the same. The title is appropriate because in those days, people from the villages where my mother performed would often call her Eetha," she said.

Mangala, herself a distinguished Tamasha artiste and a recipient of the President's Award, said the term "Eetha" held deep cultural and personal significance, reflecting the way audiences in rural Maharashtra affectionately addressed her mother during performances.

"I have been performing on stage since I was seven years old and have heard people address my mother by that name," she added.

She also revealed that she had personally shared this aspect of Vithabai's life with director Laxman Utekar during the project's development, suggesting that the title choice was rooted in historical and cultural authenticity rather than creative license.

Expressing support for the film itself, Mangala said she welcomed the renewed public attention to her mother's life and artistic contributions.

She also added, "We are happy that through this film people will come to know about my mother and how dedicated she was to her craft."

Vithabai Narayangaonkar remains one of the most celebrated figures in Maharashtra's folk performance tradition. Often referred to as the "Tamasha Samradni", or Empress of Tamasha, she was instrumental in popularising Lavani and Tamasha across the state and received multiple honours during her career, including recognition from the President of India and the Maharashtra government.

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Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Eetha stars Shraddha Kapoor in what is being described as one of the most demanding roles of her career. The film traces Vithabai's journey from rural Maharashtra to becoming one of the country's most celebrated folk performers, spanning several decades of her life and career.

The film has generated significant anticipation following the release of its teaser, with particular attention focused on Kapoor's transformation into the iconic artiste. Despite the recent controversy surrounding its title, the makers have not indicated any plans to rename the film.