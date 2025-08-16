Vivek Agnihotri on The Bengal Files row: ‘Filmmakers are being silenced in the land of Satyajit Ray'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri arrived in Kolkata for the trailer launch of his much-awaited film, The Bengal Files. However, things took an unexpected turn when the scheduled screening at PVR-INOX was abruptly cancelled. The event was then shifted to a private banquet hall in a five-star hotel, but that didn’t change the outcome.

The trailer screening was halted midway, not once, but twice, with Kolkata Police intervening to stop the launch.

“There are two constitutions in India, one Indian Constitution and another that runs here,” Agnihotri said at the event.

If rumours are true, the trailer launch ran into trouble over securing permission from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

However, Agnihotri denied such rumours.

“We have paid all the money, done all the tests here. Today in Bengal, the police are being used for some people’s political ambition. This tolabaji will not work with me. My name is Vivek Agnihotri. I cannot be silenced,” he said.

After the screening was halted for the first time, Agnihotri alleged that the hotel’s wires had been cut to prevent them from showcasing the trailer.

Agnihotri alleged that some people came and cut wires. “Have you ever seen anyone stop an event in a private hotel? I don't know who is doing it and why. Any Indian, Bengali will get to know about the uncovered truth after watching The Bengal Files. Who are these people who don’t want people to know this? You already know the answer.”

The Bengal Files trailer is currently streaming on YouTube.

Written and directed by Agnihotri, the film is produced by him, Abhishek Agarwal, and Pallavi Joshi.

The trailer introduced Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi taking the lead. It is based on the events of the Direct Action Day.

The trailer was originally scheduled to release in a multiplex like any other ordinary film.

When asked Vivek Agnihotri why his film trailer is being blocked in places, he had no answer.

“Multiple FIRs have been filed against us. ”

“We have taken all permissions. We took permission from ITC, ran tests, or else we would have never organised such an event. They are not telling us why it is being stopped. If this is not a dictatorship, then what is it? If this is not Fascism?”

Police officials present at the spot refused to comment on the matter.

“Law and order have failed, and that's why it is important that everybody supports this film, The Bengal Files. So many police have been deployed here as if we are thieves or smugglers. We are filmmakers. If we are being silenced in the land of Satyajit Ray, then you can imagine what the situation is in Bengal," said Agnihotri, reacting upon claims of permission related issues.

The Bengal Files has been facing challenges ever since filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announced it. It is the final installment of his Files franchise.

Elaborating on why he chose Kolkata, not any other city, for the release of the trailer despite repeated obstructions, the filmmaker argued that - “If a film is made on the Dandi March, then where should it be launched?"

"This film is about uniting people of Bharat. I don’t know why someone would try to suppress this.”

Pallavi Joshi, who is a part of the film cast and also the film producer, chimed in, "Yes, it is true that it would have been more convenient for us to launch this trailer somewhere else. People would have been able to watch it too. In fact, it would have been even more convenient if we had not made Bengal Files at all—if we had just made a love story with big stars. But why are we making these kinds of films?

"The reason is that in this space, making a movie on this subject is very necessary. The audience will know what has happened to Bharat.”