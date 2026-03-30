Vivek Agnihotri praises these two people, not Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar 2 success

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri posted a review of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on Monday. He said that he had to travel from California to Los Angeles to watch the film, revealing why he couldn't watch it before. Earlier, a section among the netizens was seen questioning Agnihotri's silence on the film starring Ranveer Singh.

Vivek Agnihotri reviews Dhurandhar 2 In his review, Vivek Agnihotri praised the film and Aditya Dhar. However, he had a special mention for two people from the film team. His post simply mentioned, “And everyone else in #TeamDhurandhar, you rock,” skipping any specific mention of the cast, including lead actor Ranveer Singh.

He took to X and wrote, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge I was in the countryside of California, finally made a trip to LA just to watch Dhurandhar. Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, @AdityaDharFilms. I genuinely don’t know what to say… anything I add may only become noise over something that already speaks for itself. I’d rather call you.”

He added, “Everyone has done exceptional work. But I want to specifically acknowledge two less celebrated crafts that elevate this film into something far greater: 1. Vikash Nowlakha’s world-class cinematography, and 2. @sainisjohray’s exceptional production design.”

He reasoned, "In cinema, the camera and production design are married to each other. Unless both are in complete harmony, a film cannot rise to the level of a masterpiece. In Dhurandhar, what we witness is pure synergy. Both Vikash and Saini Johray have done groundbreaking work… work that will stand as a benchmark for a long time. My heartfelt best to both of you. And a special salute.

“And Aditya, just an unsolicited word from experience: You are sharp, and you know your path. Just stay mindful of the ecosystem, it can be as vicious as it is seductive.”

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Did Vivek Agnihotri like Dhurv Rathee's post? Dhurandhar 2 has received mostly a positive response from the audience. The film continues to earn unimaginable numbers at the box office worldwide. However, a section of people also called it a propaganda film. A few also compared it with Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.

Earlier, reports claimed that Vivek Agnihotri had ‘liked’ a post from Dhruv Rathee, who has criticised Dhurandhar 2 several times. The YouTuber had said, “ ₹500 for a Propaganda Film or ₹500 for your Future?" The screenshot featuring Agnihotri's alleged like had surfaced on social media. One of them read, “Vivek Agnihotri liking a Dhruv Rathee video calling Dhurandhar 2 a propaganda film was not on my 2026 bingo card."

Netizens react to Vivek Agnihotri Referring to Vivek Agnihotri's alleged like on Rathee's post, a user wrote in the comments, “Why did you liked a reel where dhurandhar was called propaganda? Why are you so late to post it? Just because your film announcement on operation sindor is not getting enough attention?” “He is writing this now because of the backlash faced which he don't want to effect his next movie,” added another.