Vivek Agnihotri tells Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar to 'forget the naysayers', asks them to celebrate Dhurandhar's success

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has shown strong support for Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar following the success of their film Dhurandhar, encouraging them to celebrate their achievement despite criticism.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated9 Dec 2025, 08:06 PM IST
Veteran filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has extended wholehearted support to Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar in the wake of their film Dhurandhar’s rapid box office success.

On his social-media handle, Agnihotri wrote, “BRAVO @AdityaDharFilms and @RanveerOfficial, Go, knock it out of the park. Forget the naysayers. I know how tough it is to make films that challenge their ecosystem. Go celebrate. I’ll watch it when I’m back. Best always (sic).”

The message of encouragement comes at a time when Dhurandhar — released on 5 December 2025 — has defied mixed early reviews to rake in impressive box office returns across India.

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 5

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has already crossed the 140 crore mark within its first five days.

Across its opening five days, Dhurandhar delivered a strong box-office run. The film opened on its first Friday with 28 crore, followed by an improved 32 crore on Saturday, marking a 14.29% jump.

The momentum continued into Sunday, where collections surged to 43 crore, a 34.38% rise, closing out a robust opening weekend.

As expected, the film saw a drop on Monday, bringing in 23.25 crore — a 45.93% decline from the previous day — and collected 15.92 crore on Tuesday. This brought Dhurandhar’s total to an impressive 142.17 crore within just five days.

Why Vivek Agnihotri's praise matters

Agnihotri’s support is more than just a congratulatory note. Known for directing politically charged films that challenge popular narratives, he acknowledged the courage it takes to make movies that “challenge their ecosystem.”

By urging them to “forget the naysayers,” he highlighted a broader trend in Bollywood: filmmakers and actors increasingly embracing stories that stray from conventional formulas — even if it means facing early skepticism or backlash.

In a film industry where negative reviews or loud voices on social media can overshadow box office numbers, Agnihotri’s public backing lends moral support to those willing to take creative risks.

About Dhurandhar

directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead — has made a strong impression thanks to its powerful cast and music. Alongside Singh, the cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles — offering a strong ensemble to carry the film’s intense narrative.

The film’s music and background score, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has also drawn praise for complementing the gritty tale and enhancing the atmosphere.

For those eager to catch the film at home: both parts of Dhurandhar have had their digital streaming rights acquired by Netflix.

Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed that the sequel, Dhurandhar 2 – Revenge, will arrive in cinemas on 19 March 2026.

