In a new landmark development, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has acquired a 21 per cent stake in Rutland Square Spirits Ltd, a premium Scottish liquor brand known for its tea-infused gin.

With the collaboration, India's rich tea heritage will now be fused with Scotland's iconic spirit tradition. Here is everything you need to know about Vivek Oberoi's deal with Rutland Square Spirits:

All you need to know about Vivek Oberoi-Rutland Square Spirits deal The partnership between Vivek Oberoi and Rutland marks a special convergence of two traditions as it brings together two cultures.

Founded by Nishant Sharma, the company has already carved a niche for itself by infusing Assam's long-celebrated while oolong tea with traditional Scottish distillation methods.

The company sources its tea from Dibrugarh, often dubbed the “Tea Capital of the World”, as well as from neighbouring areas like Tinsukia and Sivasagar.

These teas, which account for around 50 per cent of India's production, are now finding an unexpected yet seamless integration into Scotland’s premium spirits industry.

Luxury hotel in Edinburgh As a key milestone in this partnership, plans are underway for a net-zero luxury hotel in Edinburgh—a visionary project set to redefine sustainable hospitality in Scotland.

Designed as a landmark development, this world-class retreat will seamlessly blend heritage, innovation, and a deep connection to the land, offering guests an unparalleled luxury experience amid Scotland’s breathtaking landscapes.

The hotel will also house Scotland’s first Ayurvedic wellness centre and Europe’s first hydrogen-powered facilities in a powerful collaboration between luxury and sustainability.

“I am thrilled to join Rutland Square. This project is an exciting bridge between two economies and cultures. Scotland is a beautiful country with deep-rooted traditions and a strong Indian business community. I look forward to working closely with the team to bring this vision to life,” Vivek Oberoi said.

