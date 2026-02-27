Vivek Oberoi’s first look from Spirit unveiled, raising buzz around Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film

The makers of the upcoming action drama Spirit have unveiled the first-look poster of actor Vivek Oberoi, offering audiences a glimpse into one of the film’s key characters and adding fresh momentum to one of Indian cinema’s most anticipated projects.

Vivek Oberoi’s character poster from Spirit is out Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Prabhas, the film has already generated significant attention, and the new reveal has further heightened curiosity among fans.

Vanga shared the picture with the caption, “Presenting you all, the antagonist of the film SPIRIT. Mr. Vivek Anand Oberoi (sic).”

The poster was released on Friday through the film’s official social media channels, quickly drawing widespread reactions online. With Spirit scheduled for a theatrical release in March 2027, each promotional update is being closely watched by audiences eager to understand the tone and scale of the film.

More about Vivek Oberoi's character Vivek Oberoi’s character poster presents him in a sharp and intense avatar, signalling a darker role within the narrative. The actor appears with a commanding screen presence, styled in a rugged look that suggests power and menace. Reports indicate that Oberoi will play the antagonist, positioning him opposite Prabhas’s character in what is expected to be a high-stakes conflict.

Also Read | Spirit release date announced: Sandeep Reddy Vanga film to release in March 2027

The visual tone of the poster leans heavily into director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s signature gritty aesthetic. Wearing a silk robe, Oberoi is seen exuding controlled aggression, with the imagery emphasising intensity.

The reveal also sparked discussion online after fans noticed another character in the frame. Many initially assumed the woman featured was leading lady Triptii Dimri, but reports later clarified that the actress alongside Oberoi is newcomer Aishwarya Desai, who plays a significant role in the film.

About the previous and first look from Spirit — posters of Prabhas and Triptii Dimri Before Oberoi’s reveal, the makers had introduced audiences to the film’s world through a striking first-look poster featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. Released earlier this year, the poster showed Prabhas in a wounded, long-haired avatar while Dimri appeared lighting his cigarette, creating a gritty and emotionally charged visual that quickly went viral online.

The imagery suggested a darker narrative tone, aligning with Vanga’s filmmaking style seen in earlier works. Fans praised the unconventional presentation, with many describing it as a bold departure from traditional heroic portrayals. The collaboration also marks the first time Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have worked together, further raising expectations surrounding the project.

Triptii Dimri’s role has been described as pivotal to the story, with early speculation suggesting her character could play a major emotional and narrative catalyst in the film’s progression.

About the film Spirit is an action drama centred on a tough yet principled police officer played by Prabhas, who embarks on a mission to confront powerful criminal forces. The film blends action with psychological drama, a storytelling approach that has become closely associated with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Apart from Prabhas, Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi, the film features actors such as Prakash Raj in important roles, signalling a large ensemble cast. Industry observers view Spirit as one of the most ambitious Indian productions currently in development, with plans for release in multiple languages for a global audience.

Also Read | Sandeep Reddy Vanga explains Spirit poster’s image and creative intent