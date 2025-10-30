Vivek Oberoi to donate his ‘Ramayana’ fee to support children with cancer: ‘I don’t want a penny for this’

Actor Vivek Oberoi has pledged his entire remuneration from Ramayana — filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological epic starring Ranbir Kapoor — to support children battling cancer.

The actor told Hindustan Times that his decision stemmed from a deep admiration for the film’s global vision and the team behind it.

“I don’t want a penny for this” “I told Namit (Malhotra, producer) that I don’t want a penny for this. I want to donate it to a cause I believe in — kids with cancer,” Vivek Oberoi said in an interview with Hindustan Times. “I told him I want to support you because I just love what you’re doing, and I think this will take Indian cinema on the global stage with a bang.”

Ramayana as India’s global epic Speaking about the project, Vivek Oberoi praised the vision of producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari, calling Ramayana a turning point for Indian cinema.

“What Namit and Nitesh are doing is truly taking Bhartiya cinema to the global stage. Ramayana is going to be India’s answer to Hollywood epics,” Oberoi told the news outlet. “They’re associated with a company that’s won seven to eight Oscars in VFX. To take a truly Indian-rooted epic and present it globally — it can’t get bigger and better than this.”

“It was great working on it. I was so happy and it was a lot of fun working with the whole crew — Namit, Nitesh, Yash, and Rakul (Preet Singh). I still have a couple of days’ shoot left,” he said.

His current phase in films Reflecting on his current phase in films, Oberoi said he feels grateful and at peace. “It’s really strange, and they say the universe works on vibrations and how you feel. When you’re so at ease with yourself, when you’re not desperate or stressed about your career — just floating, relaxed, getting great films and offers — it’s amazing,” he said.