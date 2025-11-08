Vrusshabha release date OUT: Mohanlal's most awaited fantasy action drama to hit silver screen next month

Vrusshabha release date OUT: Superstar Mohanlal’s highly anticipated fantasy action-drama film is set to hit the silver screen. Earlier, the action-packed film was scheduled to premiere in theatres on November 6. However, its release date was revised, and the updated date was released by Mohanlal himself.

It is produced by a collection of renowned filmmakers, including Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, C K Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abishek S Vyas, Praveer Singh, Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta. Produced under the banners Connekkt Media and Balaji Motion Pictures, in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios, the makers have come up with a new official release date.

Vrusshabha release date Nanda Kishore directorial movie will now make its grand worldwide debut on the occasion of Christmas on December 25, 2025. Announcing the new premiere date of Vrusshabha, Mohanlal in a post on X stated, “Some stories are more than cinema, they’re legacies. This Christmas, witness that legacy roar to life in #Vrusshabha. A film that celebrates emotion, grandeur, and destiny. Releasing worldwide on 25th December 2025.”

The announcement created a stir on social media as one user wrote, "Will this also gonna release in NORTH INDIA. I am.a big Hindi fan though I generally watch in the original language but can't watch in original language in theaters. Hence asking."

Another user remarked, “Looking forward to the epic roar.”

A third comment read, “Can't wait to witness this epic legacy! 🎬”

A fourth user stated, "Vrusshabha .... Going to be the ultimate one .... Waiting for it."

Vrusshabha plot Available in Malayalam-Telugu, the mythic thriller blends mythology, reincarnation and emotional storytelling. This marks television producer Ekta Kapoor's first pan-India film with the Malayalam superstar. The much-hyped drama features Mohanlal and Vijay Deverakonda as father and son duo, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in key roles.

Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Mutant Raghu, Ragini Dwivedi, Neha Saxena, Ramachandra Raju, Ch Chandrakanth, Vinay Varma, Balagam Sanjay Krishna, Zara Khan, Bhaskar BV and Mahendra Singh Rajput also join the ensemble cast.