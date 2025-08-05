Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal OTT release date: When and where to watch the funeral comedy

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal OTT release: Anaswara Rajan starrer is preparing to premiere on the digital screens soon. The funeral comedy which hit cinemas on June 6, will debut on OTT platform on the occasion on Independence Day.

The star cast features Anaswara Rajan, Siju Sunny, Joemon Jythoir, Mallika Sukumaran, Azees Nedumangad, Baiju Santhosh, Noby Marcose and Arun Kumar in significant roles.

When and where to watch Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal on OTT Those who missed watching Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal on the big screen can enjoy it from the comfort of their homes from August 14 onwards on streaming platform ManoramaMAX. The OTT platform in a post on Instagram announced the update on August 1.

The caption to the post states, "Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal | Upcomingmovie | manoramaMAX . മരണവീടുകൾ വല്ലാത്തൊരു അനുഭവമാണ് . സങ്കടം നിറഞ്ഞ് നിൽക്കുന്ന അന്തരീക്ഷത്തിലും നർമം നിറഞ്ഞ സംഭവങ്ങൾ അവിടെ നടന്നുകൊണ്ടേയിരിക്കും . പല സ്ഥലത്തുനിന്നും, വിത്യസ്ത തരം ആളുകൾ ഒരു സ്ഥലത്ത് ഒത്തുകൂടുമ്പോൾ പ്രവചിക്കാൻ കഴിയാത്ത കാര്യങ്ങൾ അവിടെ സംഭവിക്കും . കള്ളക്കരച്ചിലുകളും , നാടകങ്ങളും നിരന്തരം അരങ്ങേറും . നിങ്ങൾക്കത്തരമൊരു മരണവീട്ടിലെ ചിരിയുടെയും ബഹളങ്ങളുടെയും ലോകം കാണണോ? എങ്കിൽ "വ്യസനസമേതം ബന്ധുമിത്രാദികൾ" കണ്ടിരിക്കണം! "

All you need to know about Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal Featuring a runtime of 1 hour 56 minutes, the film follows the story of follows the story of Anjali (played by Anaswara Rajan), a small-town shopkeeper’s daughter.

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal plot The narrative centred on the passing away of an old woman and the confusion around her final rites, received 7 out of 10 rating on IMDb. S Vipin directorial movie's description on the film tracking website states, “At a village funeral home in Thiruvananthapuram, various individuals pursue their personal agendas and self-interests.”

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal review According to OTT Play, the family entertainer “achieves an optimum balance between serious and humorous moments surrounding a funeral.” This Mollywood film promises an entertaining experience with quirky mix of humour in serious situation. Produced under the banners WBTS Productions and Shine Screen, it is reportedly a small budget movie.

Watch trailer here: