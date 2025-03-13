Wagah OTT release: Where to watch Ranya Rao movie online as romantic action drama takes internet by storm

Wagah OTT release: The romantic action film starring Ranya Rao and Vikram Prabhu is available on OTT platform. Viewers can enjoy the Tamil-language movie, having a run-time of 122 minutes, on their digital screens.

Wagah OTT release: Where to watch Ranya Rao movie Excited cinema enthusiasts can stream Wagah for free on Youtube while the Hindi version is available on Jio Hotstar.

GNR Kumaravelan directorial movie released on August 12, 2016, is making waves online after its lead actress was caught for allegedly trying to smuggle 14.2 kg of gold while returning from Dubai. After the 33-year-old actress was arrested at Bengaluru International Airport on March 3, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) indicated that she was part of a larger smuggling syndicate.

The movie delves into the life of an Indian soldier stationed at the highly sensitive border region. His decision to escort his Pakistani girlfriend back home proves to be a life changing decision as he gets caught by Pakistani soldiers. Promising high-octane action, the film was shot in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and in some other extreme border locations which had very tight securities.

About Wagah The star cast features actors like Shaji Chaudhary, Karunas, Sathyan, Rajendran, Raj Kapoor, and Tulasi in key roles. Produced under the banner Vijay Bhargavi Films, the movie had received “U” certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Describing the film's shooting experience, Ranya Rao had said, “We shot in Pahalgam, Kashmir and a few extreme border locations which had very tight securities. It was nice to see lots of people who were in Yatra as it was the Yatra season. Apart from all this, it was a physically challenging experience shooting there,” Behindwoods reported.

Ranya Rao made a Tamil film debut through “Wagah.” Notably, she has worked in three films in her career. As per media reports, actress Alia Bhatt was the initial choice for Ranya's role in the film.