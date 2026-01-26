Waheeda Rehman on AR Rahman 'communal' remark row: 'Kaam toh upar neeche hota hi rehta hai'

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman has offered a thoughtful response to recent comments made by acclaimed composer AR Rahman about his career in the Hindi film industry.

Waheeda Rehman weighs in AR Rahman's ‘communal’ remark In an interview with The Indian Express, Waheeda Rehman addressed Rahman’s remarks on a perceived power shift and communal bias in Bollywood, suggesting that changes in work opportunities might be due more to age and industry evolution than to religion. Her comments add a measured perspective to a conversation that has sparked widespread debate among artists and audiences alike.

While reacting to the singer-composer’s remarks, the veteran actor said, “Yes, I read about it, but I try to dig less into it. I prefer not to pay attention to it, when everything is going fine. These small things happen in every country.”

She emphasised that she believes the film industry, like many other fields, goes through phases, and that personal peace is important at her stage of life. “So, what to believe and how much to believe? If it’s even true or not. Why should we get involved? At least at my age, I don’t want to get involved with anything or anybody. Apni shaanti se raho, yeh mulk hai humaara, bas khush raho, that’s what I can say (this is our country, live in peace and stay happy),” she said.

The 87-year-old also suggested that Rahman’s reduced workload may be connected to the natural ebb and flow of opportunities in the creative industry. “Kaam toh upar neeche hota hi rehta hai (work opportunities keep fluctuating). Ek umar ke baad, log kehte hain that bring somebody new or different (your ability to get work changes after a certain age). All this can lead to a few people staying behind,” she pointed out.

“Agar vo bahut oonchaai par pahuche hain aur vo vahin rahenge, unhi ko lenge, aisa bhi toh nahi hota na. Upar neeche hota hi rehta hai, aisi koi nayi baat nahi hai (It is nothing new, this fluctuation keeps happening).”

What did AR Rahman say? Her remarks come in the wake of a controversial interview given by AR Rahman to BBC Asian Network in mid-January.

In that interview, Rahman suggested that a shift in the industry over the past eight years may have affected his chances of getting work, and hinted that there might be communal undercurrents involved. He said that “people who are not creative” now hold decision-making power and that this may have been “a communal thing also,” although he clarified that such bias was never overt.

Rahman’s comments generated strong reactions online and within the film community. Several prominent artists, including lyricist Javed Akhtar, singer Shaan and composer Shankar Mahadevan, have publicly disagreed with the idea that religion plays a significant role in artistic opportunities in Bollywood.

Some have argued that industry dynamics are driven by changing tastes, competition, and commercial considerations rather than identity-based bias.

Director-producer Ram Gopal Varma also weighed in, rejecting the communal bias claim and stressing that commercial success remains the principal factor in hiring decisions within the film industry. Varma said that the industry “only cares about money” and pointed to historical examples where non-Hindi artists thrived because they delivered hits.

In response to the backlash and discussion, Rahman himself released a clarification last week. He emphasised that music for him has always been a way to connect, celebrate and honour India’s culture, and that he never intended his comments to hurt anyone. He reaffirmed his love for the country and reiterated that his intention is to uplift, honour and serve through his work.