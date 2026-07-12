Wai Ching Ho, well-known as Madame Gao in Daredevil, dies at 82

Veteran actor Wai Ching Ho, best known to Marvel fans for her memorable portrayal of Madame Gao in Daredevil, Iron Fist and The Defenders, has died at the age of 82.
The news of her passing was shared by fellow actor and Daredevil co-star Peter Shinkoda in an emotional Instagram tribute. Remembering Ho as both a gifted performer and a cherished friend, he reflected on the time they spent together on and off set.
Peter wrote on Instagram, “I won’t ever forget you. I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set. I know wisdom - I’d hang on your every word. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful. 🙏😣 (sic).”
Born in Hong Kong in 1943, Ho enjoyed a career that spanned decades across theatre, television and film. After moving to the United States, she steadily built a reputation as a versatile character actor, appearing in a wide range of productions while becoming a familiar face to audiences across generations.
Although she amassed an extensive body of work, it was her portrayal of the enigmatic crime boss Madame Gao in Marvel's Netflix series that introduced her to a global audience. First appearing in Daredevil in 2015, Ho's calm, calculating and quietly intimidating performance made the character one of the franchise's most memorable villains.
She later reprised the role in Iron Fist and the crossover series The Defenders, cementing Madame Gao's place within Marvel's street-level universe.
Outside Marvel, Ho lent her voice to Grandma Wu in Pixar's Turning Red, the acclaimed 2022 coming-of-age animated film directed by Domee Shi. The film went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature and earned praise for its heartfelt storytelling and representation of Chinese-Canadian culture.
Her television credits also included acclaimed series such as Only Murders in the Building, Orange Is the New Black and Fresh Off the Boat. Alongside her screen work, Ho remained deeply involved in theatre, performing in numerous stage productions throughout her career.
For many viewers, however, she will be remembered most for bringing quiet authority and depth to Madame Gao, a character whose presence often dominated every scene despite her understated demeanour.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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