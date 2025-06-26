Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding will not be legally binding under Italian law

Jeff Bezos is all set to get married to Lauren Sanchez on June 27. The lavish wedding will take place in Venice, Italy. But the most talked-about wedding of 2025 will not be legally binding under Italian law, reported Daily Mail. The report also mentioned that the wedding will be attended by over 200 high-profile guests, including Ivanka Trump, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, and Katy Perry.

Inside the wedding Boutique planners Lanza and Baucina, the same team behind George and Amal Clooney’s Venice wedding, are organising Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s big day. But this time, they are facing protests from environmental groups and local activists.

A protest group called No Space for Bezos says they have already won a small victory. One of the wedding parties had to be moved to the Arsenale. It is a shipyard far from the city centre. The change happened because of threats to block the canals.

Groups like Greenpeace have also put up banners around Venice. They are angry about the arrival of wealthy guests. They’re also upset about the possible disturbance to the city.

To help ease tensions, the Amazon founder and the former news anchor and helicopter pilot Lauren Sanchez have donated €1 million to the Corila Consortium, a scientific group that studies Venice’s lagoon. Regional president Luca Zaia called the donation a sign of “love and responsibility.”

Almost 80 per cent of the wedding supplies are being sourced locally. Rosa Salva is the oldest pastry shop in Venice. It is preparing about 200 goodie bags. Local glassmaker Laguna B is making custom-made party favours.

Sanchez has not revealed anything about her wedding dress yet. Many people believe it could be from Dolce & Gabbana. The bride-to-be is a big fan of the brand.

