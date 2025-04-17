Waiting for Jaat OTT release? Here comes bigger news for Sunny Deol fans; Jaat 2 announced

While there is a lot of buzz for the Jaat movie OTT release, Sunny Deol fans have to be double-excited with the new update.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated17 Apr 2025, 02:12 PM IST
Waiting for Jaat OTT release? Here comes bigger news for Sunny Deol fans; a new mission announced
Waiting for Jaat OTT release? Here comes bigger news for Sunny Deol fans; a new mission announced(Screengrab from YouTube/Mythri Movie Makers)

Have you been waiting for the Jaat OTT release? Sunny Deol’s latest action movie has already minted more than 57 crore in just one week. His fans are going crazy about his adventure in South India.

While Jaat’s OTT release date is still unconfirmed, a bigger news update comes from all those Sunny Deol fans who have loved the movie.

Bollywood’s action hero will come back as Baldev Pratap Singh. Jaat 2, a sequel to the movie, has just been confirmed. Director Gopichand Malineni is reportedly going to direct the sequel.

Also Read | Protests erupt against Sunny Deol’s Jaat in Punjab; Christians demand ban

The confirmation comes from none other than Sunny Deol himself. On Instagram, he shared a poster of the sequel. “Jaat on to a New Mission!” he wrote.

Sunny Deol fans reacted enthusiastically to the announcement. “Best action scenes ever seen in Indian cinema & lot of emotions,” wrote one fan.

“Love you, paaji. Hum intzaar karenge JAAT 2 ka (we’ll wait for Jaat 2),” posted another.

“We want a Haryanvi song in Jaat 2 movie,” demanded one fan.

Also Read | Jaat BO Day 7: Sunny Deol’s movie sees another dip ahead of Kesari 2 release

Jaat marks Gopichand Malineni’s first project with Sunny Deol. it is also his Bollywood debut. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers of Pushpa 2 fam, People Media Factory and Zee Studios, the film also stars Randeep Hooda as a vicious villain.

The strong rivalry between Deol and Hooda stands out. The cast also features Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher among others.

Also Read | OTT Monetization Model: Where paywalled content piggybacks ad-led shows

Jaat movie OTT release

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of interest in the Jaat OTT release. The date of its digital debut remains unconfirmed. However, reports claim that the movie will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.

The announcement of Jaat 2 is an unusual one since the film has not fired as expected at the box office. Made with 100 crore, the movie follows the massive success of Gadar 2.

First Published:17 Apr 2025, 01:18 PM IST
