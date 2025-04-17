Waiting for Jaat OTT release? Here comes bigger news for Sunny Deol fans; Jaat 2 announced

Have you been waiting for the Jaat OTT release? Sunny Deol’s latest action movie has already minted more than ₹57 crore in just one week. His fans are going crazy about his adventure in South India.

While Jaat’s OTT release date is still unconfirmed, a bigger news update comes from all those Sunny Deol fans who have loved the movie.

Bollywood’s action hero will come back as Baldev Pratap Singh. Jaat 2, a sequel to the movie, has just been confirmed. Director Gopichand Malineni is reportedly going to direct the sequel.

The confirmation comes from none other than Sunny Deol himself. On Instagram, he shared a poster of the sequel. “Jaat on to a New Mission!” he wrote.

Sunny Deol fans reacted enthusiastically to the announcement. “Best action scenes ever seen in Indian cinema & lot of emotions,” wrote one fan.

“Love you, paaji. Hum intzaar karenge JAAT 2 ka (we’ll wait for Jaat 2),” posted another.

“We want a Haryanvi song in Jaat 2 movie,” demanded one fan.

Jaat marks Gopichand Malineni’s first project with Sunny Deol. it is also his Bollywood debut. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers of Pushpa 2 fam, People Media Factory and Zee Studios, the film also stars Randeep Hooda as a vicious villain.

The strong rivalry between Deol and Hooda stands out. The cast also features Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher among others.

Jaat movie OTT release Meanwhile, there has been a lot of interest in the Jaat OTT release. The date of its digital debut remains unconfirmed. However, reports claim that the movie will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.

