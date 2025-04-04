Waiting for L2 Empuraan OTT release? Check latest update about where to watch Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran movie

L2 Empuraan OTT release: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran movie will be debuting on the digital screen soon as the filmmakers are reportedly preparing to release the Mollywood film on OTT platform.

Advertisement

L2 Empuraan, which managed to monetise upon the hype and opened with much fanfare, witnessed the biggest opening at the box office for any Malayalam movie to date.

L2 Empuraan Box Office collection Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies, the action-thriller minted ₹3.9 crore net in India on its 8th day in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Notably, L2: Empuraan minted ₹88.6 crore India net during its eight-day theatrical run.

Also Read | Salman Khan movie ‘Sikandar’ gears to breakeven after stellar Week 1 show

In North America, the Malayalam movie crossed $2.4M in week 1, the filmmakers said. In a post on X on Thursday, the filmmakers informed that the movie crossed ₹30 crore gross mark

L2 Empuraan OTT release L2 Empuraan will most likely release on OTT platform JioHotstar after its theatrical run, M9 News reported. Although no official confirmation about these reports has been made public, neither by the filmmakers nor by the OTT platform. The report said final OTT deal is yet to be sealed.

Advertisement

The sequel to 2019 Malayalam blockbuster "Lucifer," the movie “L2: Empuraan” is a trilogy which has become embroiled in controversy over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots.

Also Read | 5 most popular Studio Ghibli movies by Hayao Miyazaki| In Pics

Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial movie, which was released on March 27 and is giving a close contest to Salman Khan's Sikandar, features an ensemble cast. The star cast includes Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kishore and Eriq Ebouaney in pivotal roles alongside lead actors.

Also Read | L2 Empuraan BO Collection Day 8: Mohanlal movie mints THIS amount

Reacting on the successful box office performance of L2 Empuraan, Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "Empuraan is well taken by the Malayalis, not just in Kerala, but across the world. It has become one of the fastest blockbuster hits. Within 5 days, it has got into the 200 core Club, ANI reported.