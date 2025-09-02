'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' release date OUT — Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc | When, where to watch

Netflix has officially revealed the release date for ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’, the latest instalment in Rian Johnson’s acclaimed whodunnit franchise.

‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ release date out The film will open in select cinemas on November 26 for a two-week theatrical run before hitting Netflix globally on December 12.

The limited theatrical window follows a similar path to the release of Glass Onion in 2022, though director Rian Johnson is once again pushing for a broader big-screen rollout.

The Netflix release date was announced via Instagram with the caption, “Wake up dead man, this time every clue cuts deeper. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery arrives 12 December, only on Netflix (sic).”

“We’re going to push for everything we can get in terms of theatrical, because I want as many people as possible to see it in that form,” Johnson told Business Insider.

His remarks stand in contrast to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos’s long-held view that traditional cinema releases are “outdated.”

Also Read | Netflix CEO says Sacred Games may not have been ideal India launch

More about ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ Written, directed, and co-produced by Johnson, ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ brings back Daniel Craig as master detective Benoit Blanc. The film is described as the “darkest chapter” in the series yet, with an ensemble cast featuring Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

The official synopsis teases a murder mystery set in a tightly wound religious community:

“When young priest Jud Duplenticy (O’Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Brolin), it’s clear that all is not well in the pews... After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, local police chief Geraldine Scott (Kunis) teams up with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic.”

Unlike the first ‘Knives Out’, which was distributed widely in cinemas by Lionsgate, Netflix has opted for shorter and more selective cinema runs. ‘Glass Onion’ appeared in around 600 cinemas for just one week — a strategy that drew both critical praise and frustration from fans and industry insiders.