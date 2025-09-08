‘Wake Up Dead Man A Knives Out Mystery’ review: Internet praises Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor’s stellar performance

‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ has just premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and is already winning praise from critics and audiences alike.

The third instalment in Rian Johnson’s beloved whodunnit series is being hailed as the most visually stunning and thematically rich film yet.

Reviewers from Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline are full of praise, and social media is buzzing with fans raving about the film.

Internet praises ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ One enthusiastic viewer wrote, “Rian Johnson three-peated. Wake Up Dead Man is the most visually striking and thematically potent character-based Knives Out flick to date. A phenomenal study on the consequences of right co-opting of institutionalised religion wrapped in another great whodunnit. JOSH O’CONNOR! [sic]”

Another fan shared, “Wake Up Dead Man: Rian Johnson is three-for-three with the Knives Out series. Another terrifically crafted, written and directed mystery, with a spectacular ensemble cast led by an incredible Daniel Craig and a fantastic Josh O’Connor. Absolutely loved every minute of it [sic].”

And a third simply said, “Wake Up Dead Man is a triumphant success. The third Knives Out instalment delivers greater emotional depth, striking cinematography, and layered themes under Rian Johnson’s direction. Josh O’Connor shines with a career-defining performance. HIGHLY RECOMMEND! [sic]”

Take a look at some reactions:

More about ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ The film centres on detective Benoit Blanc, who calls this his “most dangerous case yet.” Details remain tightly under wraps, but the mood promises a mix of suspense, sharp storytelling, and rich character study.

The title ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ follows the tradition of the previous films, named after songs by Radiohead and The Beatles. This time, it takes inspiration from a 1997 U2 track off their album ‘Pop’, a favourite of Johnson’s who says the song’s meaning fits the film perfectly. Johnson also notes the phrase’s roots in American folk music, adding a layer of mystery for eagle-eyed viewers to ponder.