Wake Up Dead Man trailer gives OUT release date in Roman numerals, netizens go crazy: ‘Happy to see Jeremy Renner back’

Streaming giant Netflix recently released the trailer of “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” with release date. The third film in the Knives Out franchise, which hints at Benoit Blanc’s latest mystery, will feature Daniel Craig’s detective sporting a new look.

Netflix released Wake Up Dead Man trailer during its global annual fiesta TUDUM 2025 which took place on May 31 at Los Angeles' Kia Forum. The one-minute teaser provides some quick flashes of key cast members.

Watch Wake Up Dead Man trailer here:

The streaming giant stated, “Save the date for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the newest Benoit Blanc whodunnit from writer and director Rian Johnson, starring Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.”

Social media reaction Excited cinema enthusiasts were in a frenzy and reactions flooded online after release date announcement. A user wrote, “Love all the previous movies in this franchise; can’t wait to see what they do with this one.” Another user wrote, “Happy to see Jeremy Renner back on the screen.”

A third user commented, “Benoit Blanc is one of my all-time favorite characters. Looks good, with a great cast.” A fourth user stated, “They really “hid” the release date in a release date trailer: 12/12/25,” as the release date was revealed in the trailer in Roman numerals. A fifth user remarked, “Please give it a wide theatrical release like Glass Onion.” A sixth user stated, “Let's Go! This franchise never disappoints with the cast.” A seventh user commented, “will probably get an Oscar nomination since the last film was nominated.”

‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ release date Rian Johnson helmed crime-mystery thriller will release on December 12 on Netflix. Standalone sequel to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery features Daniel Craig as a private detective Benoit Blanc, Josh O'Connor as priest Rev Jud Duplenticy, Glenn Close as Martha Delacroix, Mila Kunis as police chief Geraldine Scott and Jeremy Renner as Dr Nat Sharp.