‘Happy 4th, partner’: Hrithik Roshan pens sweet anniversary post for girlfriend Saba Azad

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, singer-actor Saba Azad, have completed four years as a couple. Known for their appearances together at events and vacations, the two celebrated the special occasion with an affectionate post on Instagram.

Advertisement

Hrithik shared a series of pictures that captured the duo looking cheerful and deeply in love, sparking warm reactions from fans who admired their bond.

Alongside the images, the Fighter star wrote a heartfelt note for Saba, calling her his “partner.” His caption read: “I like walking through life with you… Happy 4th, partner. #curioussouls #loveislearning #togetherisbetter.”

Check out the post here:

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan made his relationship with Saba Azad public at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, where the two arrived hand-in-hand. Before this, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he shares two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The couple parted ways in 2014.

Since then, Hrithik has often expressed his admiration for Saba. Recently, he dedicated a heartfelt note on Instagram to praise her performance in the film Songs of Paradise.

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi honour their father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his death anniversary

Sharing his thoughts, Hrithik wrote, “The genuine praise I’m hearing all around for the makers, technicians, and artists associated with Songs of Paradise is truly heartening. I watched this movie in its rough form many months ago, and I remember being touched to my core. Tears that filled me up with such deep love, especially for the character of Zeba. The humongous applause this movie is getting today has restored my infallible faith in the universe. You get what you deserve.”