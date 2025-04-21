Walton Goggins on why he cried after earning role in Mark Whites The White Lotus Season 3

Washington DC [US], April 21 (ANI): Actor Walton Goggins, who played a key role in the third season of 'The White Lotus', shared that he cried when he first learned about his involvement in the series, reported Deadline.

Goggins played broken Rick Hatchett in the show that saw him on a mission to avenge his father's death, accompanied by his much younger partner, Chelsea, played by the actress Aimee Lou Wood.

According to Deadline, Goggins told the Daily Mail newspaper that he cried heavily when he came to know that he'd been cast by 'The White Lotus' creator Mark White.

The actor explained the significance of his emotional outburst.

"It's a golden ticket, but more than that, it was just the opportunity to go on a journey that comes from that man's [White's] imagination. Things that are interesting to him are interesting to me," said Goggins as quoted by Deadline.

The actor, with the rest of the cast, spent months holed up in The Four Seasons resort in Ko Samui, Thailand, while filming the dark satire.

"I'm so relieved it's out in the world,' he says of that final episode. 'It's been uplifting getting to finally talk to people about it. For the first time in a long time, I can exhale. A big exhale. Rick Hatchett was a lot to carry," as quoted by Deadline.

Twice Emmy-nominated, Goggins was previously best known for his role in US crime drama Justified and Amazon Prime's post-apocalyptic sci-fi Fallout.

But his success in The White Lotus has garnered fame for the actor.