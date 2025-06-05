Walton Goggins shares why he unfollowed Aimee Lou Wood on Instagram

Washington DC [US], June 5 (ANI): Actor Walton Goggins shared why he unfollowed his 'White Lotus' season three co-star Aimee Lou Wood on Instagram after the finale aired.

Goggins and Wood, who played doomed lovers Rick and Chelsea on the HBO anthology hit, seemed ready to clear up any such gossip as awards season gets underway.

"There is no feud," said Goggins, adding, "I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me. This is Goldie Hawn. This is Meg Ryan. She can do anything, and she will. You watch what the next 20 years of her experience will be ... She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On unfollowing, Wood shared, "Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant. We don't give a shite about Instagram ... Eventually I just started to sit back and watch these people making something out of absolutely nothing."

Goggins said he was ready to "put this to bed." He first said that he tends to do a firm goodbye when leaving projects. "When I left Justified ... I didn't talk to [Timothy Olyphant] for almost two years," he said. "I've done that with every single thing that I've done," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Then Goggins noted his real-life history with Thailand, which he's discussed previously. The actor first visited the country while grieving his wife's 2004 suicide, and then his time on the White Lotus coincidentally returned him to the same location.

"My catharsis in this experience was different than other people's, because of my history in this place," the actor explained while "beginning to cry." "I knew what [Wood and I] had gone through, and I knew how close that we had gotten, and I needed to begin to process saying goodbye to Rick and Chelsea. And I knew that that was going to take a while for me, so I let her know, 'This is what I've gotta do.' And she was extremely supportive about that," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Goggins added, "I needed to just back away from everyone. I haven't spoken to anyone. I couldn't handle it. Judge me or don't. I don't give a fuck what you think. This is my process. Rick means everything to me, and Chelsea means everything to me. And so that's what I needed to do for me to process all of this."