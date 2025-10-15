'Want my own DNA in a little person': Jennifer Aniston explains why she chose not to adopt

Washington DC [US], October 15 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about why she never chose to adopt children.The 56-year-old actress said that she always wanted to have her own biological child and not go through the process of adoption.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in an episode of a recent podcast, Aniston talked about how she feels at peace with her life now, even though she does not have children. She also explained why she never considered adoption.

"It's so peaceful. But I will say there's a point where it's like out of my control," the Morning Show star said. "There's literally nothing I can do about it."

"When people say, 'But you can adopt,' I don't want to adopt," she continued. "I want my own DNA in a little person. That's the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I wanted it."

The Friends star has previously spoken about her struggle to have children. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview to a magazine in 2022, the 'Friends' star revealed that she tried for many years but faced several challenges. "I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she said. "All the years and years and years of speculation. ... It was really hard."

She also said she tried different methods to conceive. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it," Aniston said. "So here I am today. The ship has sailed."