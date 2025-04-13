Want to stay at SRK’s luxury mansion? Just spend ₹2 lakh for Shah Rukh Khan’s Beverly Hills estate

Get ready to empty your pockets for a dream night stay in SRK's luxury mansion. The opulent mansion near Santa Monica is listed for rent features six bedrooms, a pool, jacuzzi, cabanas, and a private tennis court with numerous amenities. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published13 Apr 2025, 02:36 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s Beverly Hills mansion, which is available for rent, includes a massive pool.(Shah Rukh Khan @X)

Shah Rukh Khan's opulent mansion, located near Santa Monica and West Hollywood, is making headlines over the massive rental charge. The luxurious Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles is reportedly up for rent. For those willing to spend a night in SRK's villa get ready to empty your pockets as a night stay in the six-bedroom property would cost you nearly 2 lakh per night.

The luxurious estate includes six lavish bedrooms, a pool, jacuzzi, cabanas and a private tennis court, Architectural Digest reported. The private property, a dream house for many, is up for grabs. For those who can afford a night stay in Bollywood actor's ultra-opulent chateau, you need to shell out a whopping 1,96,891 per night.

A treat to the eyes, SRK's Beverly Hills Luxury Chateau echoes sophistication and elegance with a distinctive appearance and style. The images show how modern masterpieces can be set in the same place with vintage and antique collectibles. The Bollywood King posted several of images of the opulent estate on X back in 2019, which was made available for rent on Airbnb.

The property in discussion is five-minute walk from Rodeo Drive, which boasts white and beige colour scheme as beautiful painting and intricately designed interiors decorated with mirrors and a grand chandelier that enhance the homely vibes.

Shah Rukh Khan's Delhi home on Airbnb

A video posted by the superstar on Facebook four years ago suggests that Shah Rukh Khan's Delhi home was also made available on Airbnb. The caption to the video states, “With so many memories of our early days in Delhi, the city holds a very special place in our hearts. Gauri Khan has redesigned our Delhi house and filled it with love and moments of nostalgia. Here's a chance for you to be our guest with Airbnb.”

Airbnb India post on X states, “Gauri & Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi Home | Only On Airbnb. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to relive their nostalgia.”

First Published:13 Apr 2025, 02:36 PM IST
