Want to watch 'Sinners' on TV without breaking the law? Here are some great streaming options

After making waves at the global box office, ‘Sinners’, the supernatural horror film starring Michael B. Jordan, has finally arrived on digital platforms.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film became available for streaming on June 3 on Amazon Prime Video and BookMyShow Stream. But there’s a catch.

Sinners on OTT: When and where to watch Sinners is surely on OTT, but it isn’t part of any subscription catalogue and is currently available only as a premium rental. In India, viewers will need to shell out ₹499 to watch the film at home.

‘Sinners’ first hit theatres on April 18 and quickly became a box office success, grossing over $350 million worldwide. It now holds the position of the eighth highest-grossing film of 2025. A big part of its popularity is thanks to Jordan’s powerful performance in a dual role, portraying twin brothers Smoke and Stack Moore.

His portrayal of the troubled siblings added emotional weight to the film’s dark and suspenseful narrative.

Even as the film moves to digital, ‘Sinners’ continues to play in select cinemas across India. This gives audiences a choice: pay a premium to rent the film at home or experience it on the big screen one last time.

With its moody atmosphere, supernatural tension, and a leading man at the top of his game, ‘Sinners’ remains a compelling watch. However, the decision to offer it only on rent may divide viewers — some may see it as worth the price, while others might wait for it to join a streaming subscription later.

More about the film The film features Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as twin brothers with a criminal past who return to their hometown for a fresh start, only to face a mysterious supernatural force. The cast also includes Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

