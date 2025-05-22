Salman Khan house trespassing: Man, woman arrested in two separate incidents for trying to enter Galaxy Apartment

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man entered Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's posh Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra earlier this week. Days later, a woman was also held for trying to trespass into the apartment.

According to media reports quoting police, the 23-year-old man claimed he wanted to meet the actor once. As per police, the incident occurred on May 20 at 7:15 pm.

The accused has been identified as Jitender Kumar Singh and hails from Chhattisgarh.

The incident comes as a shock as Salman Khan is protected with Y+ security coverage, one of the strongest of its kind.

The accused has been arrested and a case was filed against him.

What happened at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment? As per the police, the man was first seen loitering around Salman Khan's house at around 9:30 in the morning, when he had showed up at the main gate of Galaxy Apartment.

However, the police officer deployed there for the security of the actor stopped him. This angered Singh, and he threw his mobile phone on the ground smashing it as a result.

Later on the same day, towards the evening, Singh managed to enter the premises of Galaxy Apartment in a car belonging to a person that resides in the apartment. However, he was again intercepted by police and this time he was handed over to Bandra police.

During the interrogation, the accused told the police that he wanted to meet the actor.

“The police were not letting me meet him so I was trying to hide,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Police registered cases against Singh under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Woman tries to enter Galaxy Apartment, arrested A woman was taken into custody by Mumbai Police on Thursday morning after she allegedly attempted to illegally enter the residence of Salman Khan, ANI reported on the day.

According to police officials, the woman tried to breach the security of the high-profile building but was intercepted before she could reach the actor's residence.

As per PTI quoting officials, the woman entered the building on Wednesday and even managed to reach up to Khan’s flat.

She is currently being interrogated, and authorities are verifying her identity and place of origin.

It is not yet confirmed whether she is a local resident or has travelled from another city.

Salman Khan's security was upgraded to the Y+ category after the shooting incident outside his house last year.