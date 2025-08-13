War 2 advance booking Day 1: Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR starrer set to cross ₹20 crore before August 14 release

With just a day to go before its August 14 release, War 2 – starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR – is building strong momentum at the box office. The latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe is drawing high anticipation, with early estimates suggesting an opening day of over ₹20 crore.

Advance bookings According to figures from Sacnilk, advance bookings across India have already brought in ₹9.04 crore. When blocked seats are included, the total jumps to an impressive ₹17.29 crore – a sign of growing interest ahead of the Independence Day weekend.

Performance by format The Hindi 2D version remains the biggest draw, earning ₹5.56 crore. Including premium formats such as IMAX 2D, 4DX and ICE, the Hindi total rises to ₹6.18 crore.

The Telugu dubbed version has made around ₹3 crore, mainly from 2D screenings, while the Tamil version has so far earned about ₹9.34 lakh.

Regional breakdown Andhra Pradesh leads advance and blocked ticket sales with an estimated ₹2.57 crore, followed closely by Telangana at ₹2.34 crore. Maharashtra also stands at ₹2.34 crore, while Delhi and Karnataka have reached ₹2.03 crore and ₹1.04 crore respectively.

Compared with War (2019) The numbers are promising but War 2 has a high benchmark to match. The first War (2019) opened with ₹53.35 crore and went on to make ₹166.25 crore in its first weekend, eventually grossing ₹318.01 crore in total. Whether the sequel can match or exceed this will depend on its run after release.

Clash with Coolie Meanwhile, the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is ahead in the weekend box office race, securing ₹24.59 crore in advance bookings. With blocked seats included, its tally rises to ₹32.64 crore.

Strong weekend ahead Despite the clash, both War 2 and Coolie have already secured a combined ₹50 crore in weekend earnings from advance ticket sales alone. With one day still remaining, the totals are expected to climb further.