War 2 advance booking Day 1: Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR starrer set to cross ₹20 crore before August 14 release

War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is generating excitement ahead of its August 14 release, with early estimates predicting an opening day of over 20 crore. Advance bookings have already raised 9.04 crore, indicating strong interest for the Independence Day weekend.

Updated13 Aug 2025, 08:05 AM IST
War 2 advance booking: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film War 2 will release on 14 August.
War 2 advance booking: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film War 2 will release on 14 August.(IMDb)

With just a day to go before its August 14 release, War 2 – starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR – is building strong momentum at the box office. The latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe is drawing high anticipation, with early estimates suggesting an opening day of over 20 crore.

Advance bookings

According to figures from Sacnilk, advance bookings across India have already brought in 9.04 crore. When blocked seats are included, the total jumps to an impressive 17.29 crore – a sign of growing interest ahead of the Independence Day weekend.

Performance by format

The Hindi 2D version remains the biggest draw, earning 5.56 crore. Including premium formats such as IMAX 2D, 4DX and ICE, the Hindi total rises to 6.18 crore.

The Telugu dubbed version has made around 3 crore, mainly from 2D screenings, while the Tamil version has so far earned about 9.34 lakh.

Regional breakdown

Andhra Pradesh leads advance and blocked ticket sales with an estimated 2.57 crore, followed closely by Telangana at 2.34 crore. Maharashtra also stands at 2.34 crore, while Delhi and Karnataka have reached 2.03 crore and 1.04 crore respectively.

Compared with War (2019)

The numbers are promising but War 2 has a high benchmark to match. The first War (2019) opened with 53.35 crore and went on to make 166.25 crore in its first weekend, eventually grossing 318.01 crore in total. Whether the sequel can match or exceed this will depend on its run after release.

Clash with Coolie

Meanwhile, the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is ahead in the weekend box office race, securing 24.59 crore in advance bookings. With blocked seats included, its tally rises to 32.64 crore.

Strong weekend ahead

Despite the clash, both War 2 and Coolie have already secured a combined 50 crore in weekend earnings from advance ticket sales alone. With one day still remaining, the totals are expected to climb further.

About the film

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor. With a star-heavy cast, premium format screenings and a well-timed Independence Day release, the film is set for a high-energy box office showdown.

