War 2 advance booking: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer sells over 55K tickets in first day, targets ₹5 cr+ opening day

War 2 advance booking: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 is awaiting its release this Independence day week. The advance booking for the film opened on Sunday, and the film has already sold more than 50,000 tickets. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

War 2 advance booking According to the latest update by 9 am Monday, on industry tracker Sacnilk, the advance booking for War 2 has crossed ₹2 crore on day 1. Considering block seats, the film is eyeing ₹5.62 crore for its opening day business.

So far, approximately 55,773 tickets have been sold for shows across India. Of these, Hindi (across 2D, IMAX, DOLBY, 4DX, and other formats) accounted for 47,191 tickets, Tamil (2D) contributed 3,676 tickets, and Telugu (2D) brought in 4,906 tickets.

The total number of shows across India is 6,723. While Hindi (across 2D, IMAX, DOLBY, 4DX, and other formats) got 6,480 shows. While Tamil got 106 shows, Telugu got 137 shows.

War 2 is said to have a runtime of 2 hours and 53 minutes.

Advance booking for War 2 opened on Sunday. YRF announced on their official Instagram handle with a special video. Their post read, “Are you ready to witness the CARNAGE in cinemas from August 14th? BOOK TICKETS NOW for #War2 and let us give you an experience to cherish for the rest of your lives. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil in theatres worldwide.”

War 2 worldwide release However, the film's international advance booking opened last week. Going by the reports, the advance booking response has been lukewarm overseas.

As per trade sources, YRF is releasing War 2 Hindi version in 900 US screens for paid previews. Till Sunday, about 1,600 tickets had been sold, leaving many auditoriums almost empty. However, there is still time for the time to generate buzz over this week before its release on 14 August.

War 2 will clash with superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie, which is also releasing on the same day.

Besides Coolie, War 2 will also compete with blockbusters like Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, War 2 is made on a whopping budget of ₹400 crores. Reportedly, it is the most expensive spy film in India now.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukherji and also stars Kiara Advani. It is the latest chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. War 2 brings Hrithik back as rogue R&AW agent, Kabir, who will be facing a new opponent, played by Jr NTR.