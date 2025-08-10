War 2 advance booking: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's film eyes over ₹4 crore opening on first day, check details

War 2 First Day Advance Booking Report: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's upcoming action-packed movie War 2 is going to release on 14 August and its advance booking opened on Sunday. So far, the film has minted more than ₹4 crore already in advance booking.

What stats say? According to Sacnilk.com, by 10.30 pm Sunday, the advance booking figure has crossed ₹4.24 crore. The figures are for about 9000 shows in Hindi (2D, IMAX, DOLBY, 4DX and other formats), 100 for Tamil and 115 for Telugu. The Telugu shows are less than expected, considering the film also stars a popular Telugu actor, Jr NTR, added the trade tracker.

Sacnilk said the Hindi version of War 2 is will release on 5000 screens in India, which features a runtime of 2 hours 53 minutes.

The international advance booking also opened for War 2 last week, however, the response was not so warm. Trade sources say YRF is releasing the Hindi version in 900 US screens for paid previews. Till Sunday, about 1,600 tickets had been sold, leaving many auditoriums almost empty.

Although the movie will see a limited release in the Southern belt — Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Pondicherry- the film will be available in 2 other languages besides Hindi — Telugu and Tamil. Made on a budget of 400 crores, according to Bollywood Hungama, the costliest Spy film in India is expected to emerge as one of the biggest openers of the year.

Though the numbers appear promising, War 2 is going to clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie, which releases on the same day.

On Sunday, YRF declared advanced booking open on Sunday with special video. The caption on Instagram read, “Are you ready to witness the CARNAGE in cinemas from August 14th? BOOK TICKETS NOW for #War2 and let us give you an experience to cherish for the rest of your lives 🔥🔥 Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil in theatres worldwide.”