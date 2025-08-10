War 2 Advance Bookings OPEN today! When to watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's costliest spy action thriller

War 2 Advance Bookings Open Today: The most anticipated Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer is set to hit the silver screen soon. Releasing on the occasion of Independence Day alongside Rajinikanth's Coolie on August 14, the two major movies are in for a clash.

As per film industry tracker Sacnilk, the Hindi version of War 2 is will release on 5000 screens in India, which features a runtime of 2 hours 53 minutes.

Although the movie will see limited release in the Southern belt — Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Pondicherry, the film will be available in 2 other languages besides Hindi — Telugu and Tamil. Made on a budget of 400 crores, according to Bollywood Hungama, the costliest Spy film in India is expected to emerge as one of the biggest openers of the year.

War 2 Advance Bookings The advance bookings window of Hindi version opens today, August 10 while that of Telugu and Tamil versions will open tomorrow, August 11.

"Early reports suggest that premium formats like IMAX and 4DX are already witnessing strong demand in metropolitan cities, while single screens in mass belts are gearing up for a high turnout, Sacnilk said.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “'WAR 2' RUN TIME – HINDI, TELUGU, TAMIL… #War2 has been certified 'UA' 16+ by #CBFC #India for all three versions… #Hindi: 2 hours, 53 min, 24 sec #Telugu: 2 hours, 51 min, 44 sec #Tamil: 2 hours, 51 min, 44 sec. Theatrical release date: [Thursday] 14 August 2025.”

The filmmakers Yash Raj Films (YRF) locked in the ticket pricing strategy for the Ayan Mukerji directorial film. As per reports, the ticket prices of 'War 2' are likely to be higher and in the range of other big movies like 'Pushpa 2'.

“YRF has asked cinemas to go for mega blockbuster pricing for War 2," a trade insider informed Bollywood Hungama. Hrithik Roshan reprises in his role as super-spy Kabir while Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor play key roles.