War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film off to great start, crosses ₹10 crore

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's much-awaited collaboration, War 2, released on 14 August, on the Indian Independence Day weekend. The new chapter of the YRF Spy universe is off to a promising start, earning double digits right from early morning and morning shows.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 has minted ₹10.39 crore so far.

While this is live data from the website, the final figure will be out after the night shows.

More details about the release day, such as occupancy, screening counts, and other figures, are yet to be revealed.

War 2 was released in five languages-- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film has been released in IMAX, D-Box, ICE, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and other formats.

War 2 is clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie at the box office. Both films were released on Thursday.

About War 2 Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the YRF blockbuster War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

Hrithik reprises his role of Kabir in War 2. It also features the clash between Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, officially marking Jr NTR's Bollywood debut.

War 2 also stars Kiara Advani.

Fans celebrate Jr NTR's film Meanwhile, several videos and pictures of fans celebrating War 2 release emerged earlier today as many reached theatres to catch the early shows. Some fans were spotted bursting firecrackers, while others danced and even performed puja rituals.

A fan also left the internet shocked when he was seen cutting his thumb and applying a blood tilak on Jr NTR on a poster.

War 2 is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, from an original story by Aditya Chopra, who is producing the film under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. Besides Hrithik and Jr NTR, the film also features Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor.